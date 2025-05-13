Open Extended Reactions

Former rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr is considering a bid for the FIA presidency. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Williams boss James Vowles believes Carlos Sainz Sr. would make a good fit as FIA president should he opt to run later this year.

Sainz Sr. has confirmed he is seriously considering a bid for the president of racing's governing body, which would see him run against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem later this year.

Williams boss Vowles, who signed Sainz's son -- Carlos Jr. -- from Ferrari this season, believes the two-time rally champion would make an easy step up into the role.

Asked if he would be a good fit as FIA president at a media event on Tuesday, Vowles said: "I think he would simply because he's got a couple of world championships to name, he's got a breadth of motorsport [experience].

"He understands single seater [racing] down into rallying. He's been I think already president of some of the mobility bits inside Spain so this isn't probably as big a step as some may think, but it's up to him to decide whether or not it's direction he wants to take."

Some have suggested a bid would present a major conflict of interest, with the younger Sainz racing in the FIA's flagship series.

Sainz Sr. has already denied this suggestion, telling Autosport last week: "I have my track record and people know me well enough to understand that this will not be an issue. Obviously, I will have to step down regarding my role with Carlos and his career but this is not an issue at all."

Having already dealt with the father and son combination while signing Sainz last year and then working with him this season so far, Vowles is sure there would not be a problem.

"I don't believe [there would be an issue] if he was to be successful, no," Vowles said. "I mean first of all, Carlos [Sr.] has 40 years experience in this sport and whenever you speak to him, if you have the occasion, have a chat with him.

"He's got a really logical view on how the sport's constructed and how he's got to where he is at the moment and what actually can help in and around it. What I've noticed with Carlos [Sr.] here, is he recognises his son is his own man now and actually doesn't interfere on anything.

"What he really enjoys doing is just watching the cars go around the track and know that that's been him that's put back together to allow it to happen. He obviously has to move away from that far more if he decides to go in the FIA direction, but I'm confident we can firewall it sufficiently that I don't think it'd be a problem."

Sainz Sr. won the World Rally Championship in 1990 and 1992.

He has also won the Dakar Rally four times, most recently in 2024.