Lance Stroll has withdrawn from the Spanish Grand Prix due to pain in his hand and wrist.

An Aston Martin statement on Saturday evening, several hours after he had qualified 14th, confirmed Stroll would not take part in Sunday's race.

Aston said the pain has been lingering for a month and a half and is related to the broken wrist he sustained in a training bicycle crash on the eve of the 2023 season.

"Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023," the team said in a statement.

"As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery."

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll will not race in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Aston Martin will not be able to replace Stroll for Sunday's event because he qualified for the event.

The team did not have another driver take part in an FP1 practice session either, meaning there is no option to sub in a reserve driver.

There were indications something was amiss in the immediate aftermath of qualifying. Stroll had been summoned to the stewards after qualifying for not going to the driver weighbridge when instructed, a hearing which was then delayed for "unforeseen circumstances." The withdrawal was confirmed a few hours later.

F1's next race is Stroll's home event, the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 15, but his participation for that is now in doubt.

Aston's reserve drivers are Felipe Drigovich and American F2 driver Jack Crawford.

