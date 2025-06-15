McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battle late on at the Canadian Grand Prix. (1:52)

Norris crashes out of the Canadian Grand Prix after battle with Piastri (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

MONTREAL -- Lando Norris drove into the back of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri four laps from the finish of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris, who was in fifth, was going for a tight pass on his teammate down the start-finish straight when he clipped the back of his car into the wall, destroying his front wing and left tyre.

The crash put Norris out of the race, which was won by pole-sitter George Russell, and ended under safety car.

"Sorry," Norris said on the radio immediately afterwards. "All my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me."

Lando Norris crashed out overtaking his teammate with four laps to go. SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The incident was the first on-track collision between the two frontrunners in the championship battle.

Piastri led Norris by 10 points in the championship ahead of the race. The gap has now widened to 22 points.