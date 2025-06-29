Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris lines up on pole position for today's Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

It could be a pivotal day in the title race as Norris -- 22 points behind Piastri -- looks to claw back some of the points he lost when clashing with the Australian in Canada.

With Lewis Hamilton fourth and Max Verstappen down in seventh, it's set to be a thrilling afternoon.

Follow live build-up of the Austrian Grand Prix from 1 p.m. Sunday, with the race from 2 p.m. BST.

Key points