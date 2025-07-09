Have Red Bull sacked Horner to keep hold of Verstappen? (1:52)

Max Verstappen has thanked his former Formula 1 boss, Christian Horner, for the years of success following the news the Red Bull team prinicpal has been sacked.

The team announced on Wednesday Horner, who has led Red Bull Racing for 20 years, had been released of his duties.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, said in a short social media post: "From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes.

"Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!"

Max Verstappen thanked Christian Horner following news of the team principal's departure. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Horner's departure follows speculation Verstappen could leave Red Bull before his contract ends in 2028.

Reports emerged at the team's home race, the Austrian Grand Prix, that Mercedes are interested in signing Verstappen, and a performance-based clause could see the 27-year-old leave before the end of his contract.

Verstappen, however, refused to be drawn on the subject when questioned by reporters at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

The atmosphere at Red Bull has grown increasingly tense, according to ESPN sources, as a result of a downturn in performance on the track, uncertainty over Verstappen's future at the team, and internal disputes.

Verstappen has also been vocal about the problems with the car, as the defending champion stands third in the drivers' championship, 69 points behind leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

Verstappen joined Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso in 2015 age 17, making him the youngest driver in F1 history. After progressing to Red Bull in 2016, he won his first race at 18 -- making him F1's youngest race winner.

The Dutchman won his four world titles with the team, and holds records for the most race wins in a season (19), most consecutive race wins (10), and most points in a season (575), as well as records at individual grands prix.

Red Bull have won eight drivers' championships during Horner's tenure, and six constructors' titles.

The team will have a new boss for next week's Belgian Grand Prix, with Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies taking over Horner's role, while engineer Alan Permane will take over the running of Racing Bulls.

Red Bull stand fourth in the constructors' championship after 12 races. They have not finished lower than fourth since a seventh place finish in 2008.

Information from ESPN's Nate Saunders and ESPN Sports Research contributed to this report.