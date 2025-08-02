Open Extended Reactions

Charles Leclerc stunned everyone, including himself, in Saturday's qualifying session when he took pole position ahead of the McLarens who have set the pace all weekend.

Leclerc, who took Ferrari's first pole position of the season, said he doesn't "understand anything anymore about the sport."

But it was bittersweet for Ferrari as his teammate Lewis Hamilton starts 12th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Read Laurence Edmondson's qualifying report from the Hungaroring to find out how the grid is set ahead of the race.

Follow live build-up from 1:15 p.m. with the race from 2 p.m. BST.