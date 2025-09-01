Isack Hadjar breaks his trophy after finishing third at the Dutch Grand Prix. (0:27)

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said people laughed when he dubbed Isack Hadjar "little Prost," a label he feels the Frenchman vindicated with his Dutch Grand Prix podium.

Hadjar, 20, became F1's newest podium finisher at Zandvoort with Red Bull's junior team Racing Bulls.

The rookie qualified fourth and his strong race was rewarded by Lando Norris' dramatic late retirement, which elevated him to third.

Marko, famed for overseeing Red Bull's driver academy, said he has always been an advocate of the youngster's talent.

"We chose him, so we knew he's something special. I call him the 'little Prost,' the new one," Marko told Sky Sports News, referring to four-time world champion Alain Prost.

"In the early stage people were laughing, like, often ... but now he delivered.

"What is also impressive is that if he comes to a new circuit, after three laps he is competitive. Or on Friday with all the engine problems, he wasn't affected by them.

"He said 'I know where I have the speed and I'll qualify top five' -- you know. He promised that. So his self confidence is also something that is outstanding."

Red Bull is yet to decide on Hadjar's future, although he appears to be the strongest candidate to step up and partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season.

Although its junior team was originally set up to help young talents make the step up, the team has struggled with that pipeline in recent years.

Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon both struggled as Verstappen's teammate, but Sergio Pérez's spiral in form last year saw the team turn back to junior academy product Liam Lawson this season.

Lawson was replaced after two races with Yuki Tsunoda, but the Japanese driver's results have been little better. Marko refused to be drawn on the next step for Hadjar.

"We will decide that later," he said with a smile.

Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad is currently leading Formula 2 and looks like a strong candidate to step up to the Racing Bulls team next season.

Sources have told ESPN Lawson is unlikely to ever make the step up to Red Bull again, but he might well stay with the junior team should Tsunoda be booted altogether.

On top of his poor form, Tsunoda's chances of staying have not been helped by the imminent ending of Red Bull's working relationship with his long-time backer Honda.

Honda gave Red Bull a discount on the final year of its engine supply to help facilitate Tsunoda's promotion ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this year.