Apple TV has signed an exclusive five-year deal to be the broadcaster of Formula 1 in the United States from 2026, it was announced on Friday.

Apple's deal is believed to be worth $160 million-per-year.

The agreement comes after the release of the "F1" movie which Apple made in close collaboration with the sport.

ESPN's coverage, which started in 2018 and will run until the end of this year, has used the British-based Sky Sports F1 broadcast.

It is unclear whether Apple will continue to use the UK-based Sky Sports F1 coverage or use F1 TV for its broadcast in the short term, although both are believed to be in play.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "We [Apple and F1] are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world.

"We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked."

F1 arrives in the U.S. this week as the battle for the drivers' title between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris continues at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is also in contention to win his fifth championship but he faces an uphill battle in his efforts to leapfrog the McLaren drivers who he trails by more than 40 points with six races remaining.

Apple's first season as F1's American broadcast partner will feature the debut of a new American team, with General Motors brand Cadillac joining the grid as a brand new outfit.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet," Apple senior vice-president of services Eddy Cue said.