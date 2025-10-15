ESPN's Laurence Edmondson lays out the possibilities of Max Verstappen making a late run for the drivers' championship. (2:37)

Should McLaren be worried about Verstappen and Red Bull? (2:37)

Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, TEXAS.

Formula 1 heads to Austin for round 19 of the season -- the United States Grand Prix -- where things are becoming tense in the drivers' championship with six races to go.

Circuit of the Americas is not only one of the most-loved tracks on the F1 calendar, it's one of the biggest events of the year with a carnival atmosphere, concerts, BBQs and over 400,000 fans, so expect plenty of action and drama over the weekend...

Weather forecast - HOT and dry

The weekend is set to be hot and sunny with temperatures above 30°C (86°F). Saturday is expected to peak at 34°C, giving the drivers another heat test after Singapore, albeit with less humidity.

Jump to: Circuit history & stats | Race predictions | How to watch | Championship standings

play 2:43 McLaren to let Piastri, Norris fight it out for the drivers' title? ESPN's Laurence Edmondson believes McLaren should let Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battle it out for the drivers' championship now the contructors' title has been won.

This week's must-read

PAPAYA RULES: McLaren boss Zak Brown has said the looming threat of Max Verstappen will keep racing rules in force despite the team wrapping up the constructors' title in Singapore.

LISTEN TO 'UNLAPPED' Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson geek out about Formula 1 and the personalities behind it on "Unlapped," ESPN's weekly F1 podcast. Listen to 'Unlapped'

TITLE FAVOURITE?: What sets Oscar Piastri apart from the other drivers -- emotional intelligence, perhaps? If the pressure of this year's title fight is getting to the Austrialian driver, he isn't showing it in his interactions with the media.

MERCEDES RENEWAL: George Russell's long wait for a 2026 contract has come to an end after Mercedes confirmed he will continue at the team next year alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli.

FAITH IN FERRARI: Lewis Hamilton has reaffirmed his belief Ferrari can be title contenders during his time with them, saying the media only focuses on the negatives of the team's 2025 season.

UNLAPPED: For more analysis listen to the latest episode of ESPN's F1 podcast Unlapped with F1 writers Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson.

COTA first hosted a grand prix in 2012 when the circuit was opened by Mario Andretti. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

America's history with F1 dates back to the sport's origin in 1950 when Indianapolis hosted the event between 1950-1960. In 1959, Sebring hosted the first United States Grand Prix, and since then the race has been held at five other circuits.

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) took over as host in 2012 when the track was opened by Mario Andretti, following four years of F1 absence in the U.S..

During F1's popularity in the eighties in the era of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda, the U.S. hosted additional grands prix including Long Beach from 1976 until the early-eighties, as well as Dallas, Las Vegas and Detroit around the same period.

Now the U.S. has Miami, Austin and Las Vegas on the calendar.

COTA is a varied circuit with straights, esses through to sector two, and a series of hair-pins in sector three. The high-speed corners takes some inspiration from Silverstone and Hockenheim.

Circuit: Circuit of the Americas; Austin, Texas

First F1 race: 2012

Lap record: 1:36.169, Charles Leclerc (2019)

Laps: 56 laps of 5.5km

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton with six (2007, 2012, (2014-2017)

Other winners from the current grid:

- Verstappen (2021-2023)

- Leclerc (2024)

Most poles: Hamilton (2007, 2016-2018) is tied with Michael Schumacher (2000-2002, 2006) on four

Other pole sitters from the current grid:

- Verstappen (2021)

- Carlos Sainz (2022)

- Leclerc (2023)

- Lando Norris (2024)

What makes it special: A modern American classic, with a mix of fast corners, long straights and an iconic climb to Turn 1. The U.S. crowd brings a festival-like atmosphere, making it one of the most popular events of the year.

What the drivers say about it: "I think they've nailed the circuit. For a modern-day track, for me, it's definitely the best there is. I love it." -- Daniel Ricciardo

Where to watch from: Turn 1 grandstand. The steepest elevation change on the F1 calendar, watching from the top of the hill is brilliant, especially as the pack bundles through at the start.

Charles Leclerc won the U.S. Grand Prix with teammate Carlos Sainz on the podium. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

What happened last year?

Leclerc won a memorable U.S. Grand Prix, where a late time penalty demoted Norris behind title rival Verstappen to fourth.

Norris had caught and passed Verstappen for third after a lengthy battle late in the race, but exceeded the limits of the track while doing so and took a five-second penalty. Verstappen finished third behind Sainz.

Who will win?

After dominating the first half of the season, McLaren hasn't won a race since the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

The newly-crowned constructors' champions aren't convinced COTA will suit its car either -- saying Brazil, Qatar and Abu Dhabi will be its best opportunities to win again -- and are pointing to Verstappen as the favourite.

Given Verstappen's ability to maximise race weekends and McLaren's propensity for end-of-season jitters, we're going to agree with that assessment and back Verstappen for the win.

Oscar Piastri is 22 points ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers' championship coming into the United States Grand Prix. Kym Illman/Getty Images

How the championships look

McLaren wrapped up the constructors' title in Singapore in their first back-to-back win since the early 1990s.

The drivers' championship is yet to be decided, and it's close at the top with six races to go.

Oscar Piastri leads teammate Norris by 22 points, but Verstappen is 41 points behind Norris, and has finished ahead of him in the past four races (including Norris' DNF at Zandvoort).

View the standings

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch live on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the UK live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live, with highlights on Channel 4.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Austin and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time is (CDT) Central Daylight Time (BST-6 hours).

Friday

Practice: 18:30-19:30 BST

Sprint qualifying: 22:30-23:14 BST

Saturday

Sprint race: 18:00-18:30 BST

Qualifying: 22:00-23:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 20:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 19:00 BST on ESPN.co.uk/F1).

- Standings | Calendar | Teams

- 2025 F1 circuits: Their history, stats and why they're special

- Key facts on drivers, teams, venues, more

- Reasons to root for each F1 driver, questions for every team

- Meet the rookies: What to expect from F1's Class of 2025