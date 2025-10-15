Open Extended Reactions

If the pressure of this year's title fight is getting to Oscar Piastri, he isn't showing it in his interactions with the media.

Even in the aftermath of his recent wheel-to-wheel contact with Lando Norris at the Singapore Grand Prix -- an incident that could still have ramifications on the drivers' championship battle between the two McLaren teammates -- he was remarkably stoic as he faced the written press. With his McLaren overalls still drenched in sweat from 90 minutes of racing at one of Formula 1's most physically demanding events, Piastri resisted journalists' attempts to turn up the heat on his simmering emotions.

Asked if the collision, which was a result of Norris attempting to pass Piastri on the inside in the opening three corners, would change the way he races his teammate going forward, his single-word response was completely void of emotion.

"No."

OK, understandable, but how about this: Was he at all concerned that Norris, who was not reprimanded by McLaren for the contact as per the team's internal rules, might be getting preferential treatment?

"No," again without so much as a quiver in his voice.

Right, but is he worried that as the pressure ramps up in the title fight, it might become hard for the team to remain fair and impartial?

"No," he said flatly. "I'm not."

So measured was each response that it was impossible to gauge Piastri's true thoughts. Over team radio during the race, he had quite clearly raised his objections to Norris' move, but when given the opportunity to twist the knife in front of the world's media, he declined.

It's a personality trait that is as compelling as it is disarming. It speaks to a level of maturity belying Piastri's 24 years -- just three of which have been spent racing in F1 -- but should not be confused with indifference. While some drivers rant and rage as events conspire against them, Piastri seems to conspire against the events.

His race engineer Tom Stallard -- the voice at the other end of the pit-to-car radio during races -- believes Piastri chooses his words carefully as he knows it can amount to a competitive advantage.

"He's like that because he chooses to be like that, and because that's something that he values in himself and as an individual, so he goes out of his way to be like that," Stallard tells ESPN. "Maybe there's some nature and nurture in there as well, but I think it's a conscious thing and it's something that he's worked on very successfully.

"I mean, he's a human [so the emotions are there], but he's conscious of what emotions are going to be positive and what are going to be negative, and he's just incredibly focused on achieving what he wants to achieve, to the point where he will control that kind of thing to ensure he gets there."

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, who worked closely with greats such as Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso during their careers in F1, is also of the belief that Piastri maintains control to gain a competitive advantage.

Oscar Piastri's ability to manage his emotions has helped put him atop the F1 drivers' championship in 2025. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

"If you want to talk about maturity in handling emotions, this is a function of age, but it is also a function of how you are framed from a young age -- like what is your personality," Stella says to ESPN in a separate interview. "And I think Oscar, very clearly, he has a way of limiting the way in which the emotions develop inside himself and the way in which the emotions get disclosed and made visible.

"I think this is a very different concept to not having emotions. I think this would be completely incorrect. It's just the awareness of your emotions, the way you respond, how visible you make it. I think this is more the trait in which Oscar appears as a controlled person; it's not in the emotions themselves or the intensity of the emotions that are generated."

A champion in the making

Quite where that trait came from is undoubtedly complex, but as Stella points out, it was likely formed at a young age.

Piastri's family tell stories of a 2-year-old who was so obsessed with cars that he could point to any badge on a hood or trunk and correctly identify the brand. In the evenings, the only bedtime stories that would lull him to sleep were books about cars, and the next morning he would be able to recite the horsepower and top speed of his favorite models.

His first step toward racing came at 6 years old when his father, Chris, returned from a business trip to the U.S. with a remote-control monster truck. It instantly became young Oscar's prized possession and soon led to him entering the world of competitive remote-control racing in national championships.

"My dad came back with this remote-control monster truck, and I started driving that around the backyard, the school oval, a BMX track at one point," Piastri recalls in an interview with ESPN. "And once I started kind of being OK at handling it, then my dad asked if I wanted to race because he had one as well. So we went and raced that for fun, and yeah, that led to more serious RC racing for three or four years."

Piastri won his first national championship in RC racing at the age of 9. Using nothing but his exceptional hand-eye coordination, he was able to control a 70-mph RC car and beat far more experienced opposition, many of which were grown men in their 20s and 30s. It was far and away his favorite hobby up until the day he first sat in a go-kart.

"Sometimes the RC cars, especially at that point, you couldn't drive them in the rain," Piastri says. "So there were a few times where we used to race on Wednesday nights every week, and sometimes it would be rained out, and my dad started taking me to the hire go-kart track instead.

"And yeah, once I'd done that a few times, someone asked if I wanted to go in a real kart, and then I had to go. Very quickly RC cars went by the wayside."

By age 13, he was excelling in go-karts at a national level, but in order to set a path toward F1, he needed to leave Australia. In 2014, he started racing in Europe, but it was combined with long-haul flights back to his homeland and simply wasn't sustainable. The next step on the motorsport ladder would require far greater emotional and financial sacrifices, including packing Piastri off to live at a boarding school in the United Kingdom.

Although Piastri wasn't aware of it at the time, his father was weighing up the future of Oscar's career as he watched his 13-year-old son line up 21st on the grid for the 2014 IAME X30 world finals in Le Mans, France. Chris needed to be convinced those sacrifices would be worth it. He needed to see a performance that would convince him Oscar had what it took to succeed.

"Yeah, that race was pretty major," Piastri recalls. "That was my first international race, and like, 2014 was really kind of the first year where I started having more success. I didn't really know at the time, but it was kind of the feeler for how I would cope with it."

When Piastri carved through the field to stand on the podium and claim the fastest lap, Chris' mind was made up.

"I really enjoyed the experience," Piastri says. "Obviously, when you walk away with the podium, that was even better.

"But I think that was kind of a bit of a test for my parents, or especially my dad, on how I was going to cope with it and whether I was good enough to kind of chase that, really. And yeah, I think the result of that weekend kind of made that a bit clearer."

Two years later, Piastri enrolled at the prestigious Haileybury boarding school in the UK, which became his new home away from his family in Australia. His parents visited when they could and tried to attend important races, but essentially he was on his own to pursue his dream of becoming a professional racing driver.

In his first year at his new school, he spent more than 100 days at kart circuits across Europe as his on-track results continued to gather momentum alongside his studies. But for as big a change as moving to the other side of the planet must have been for the teenage Piastri, he doesn't remember being affected by it.

"It wasn't like I was completely fending for myself or having to do everything," he says. "I didn't have to cook my own food, I had to put my laundry in the right baskets, but I didn't even have to wash my own clothes!

"I honestly enjoyed it. I guess at the beginning, it was a little bit daunting, meeting new people, being in a very different environment, especially compared to Australian schooling and stuff. But I don't know whether it's right or wrong, but I never felt that homesick, because I knew I was there doing what I wanted to do, which was race internationally and race against the best guys in the world.

"I'm not sure if that's a good or a bad thing that I wasn't that homesick, but I guess from a mental standpoint, probably a good thing."

Reflecting on the experience now, Piastri believes it may have contributed to his personality as an adult and his ability to manage his emotions so effectively when the pressure is on.

"I think there's definitely an element of just the life experiences, you know? Moving to Europe when I did and I think also just experiences in racing," Piastri says. "It's a pretty cruel business at times, so I think just learning the lessons from that and ultimately becoming stronger from that's been probably been one of the bigger things."

Cutting out the noise

One thing about Piastri that continues to stand out to Stella is his ability to focus on what's important during a race weekend and reduce the outside "noise." That's easier said than done when racing within inches of competitors at more than 200 mph, but Stella sees it as a key factor in how Piastri has continued to unlock performance since arriving in F1.

"He is particularly gifted in keeping his, we call it bandwidth, but we can call it processing capacity, brain power -- there's really not much noise in his head," Stella explains. "He's just focused on the important things.

"This doesn't exclude that he's actually a sophisticated thinker, but quite essential, a very clever person, but limiting in a way the inner dialogue to what is essential to make the progress that we need to make and deploying at times even a large degree of common sense. So I think these are qualities that allow, together with his speed, allow him to process what's happening in a very efficient way and then absorb the learning which keeps him in such a steep trajectory of development."

Stallard says Piastri's ability to focus on what's important also makes the job easier for those working around him, which in turn allows them to find solutions to help Piastri.

"In the race, his ability to process information has always been good," Stallard says. "He doesn't necessarily say a lot, but generally what he says is really high-quality, accurate information that we can actually work off.

"One of the positives with Oscar is you don't get a lot of slightly confusing, kind of complaining about a situation that he can't actually control. Generally, because he's quite stoic, if he is frustrated he tends to keep that to himself. It makes people making decisions on his behalf have a slightly easier ride, because you don't get so distracted by, 'Oh, I need to also manage his emotional state.' You can kind of trust him to do that."

Oscar Piastri's supreme speed in 2025 has given him the ability to dedicate additional bandwidth to strategize and manage emotions. Glenn Dunbar/LAT Images

But when Stella is asked where Piastri has made the most progress now that he is fighting for a title, the answer is surprisingly simple.

"Let me say that, first of all, there's a quality that sometimes we give for granted, but in this instance it's the quality where he has improved the most from last year to this year, and that's speed, like being fast," Stella explains. "Because being fast takes care of the main requirement in terms of your bandwidth.

"Think, if you are not fast, you need to use all your bandwidth to actually find the pace that you need to have in a qualifying session or you need to have in the race. So the fact that you are fast leaves you with the spare bandwidth to then process, and you process in terms of the short term, almost immediate decision making, but also you have bandwidth to process post-session or post-testing. So the learning quality, being such a fast learner, would not be possible without being quick in the first place and talented from a driving point of view in the first place."

The potent combination of pace, intelligence and mental fortitude are among the reasons why Piastri has led this year's drivers' championship since his victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April. But the true test of his calmness under pressure will be at the final six races of the season -- starting this weekend in Austin, Texas -- as he attempts to close out the title ahead of Norris and four-time defending champion Max Verstappen.

Although Piastri has fought for and won titles throughout his junior career, nothing shines the spotlight on a driver like a chance to win the F1 world championship. As a former British Olympian who won silver in rowing at the 2008 Beijing games, Stallard knows the kind of pressure that comes with fighting for a career-long goal, but he also knows that the best way to deal with it is to focus on the strengths that got you there in the first place.

"Hopefully, we'll be in the same position next year, but we definitely have that Olympic-every-four-years kind of feeling, that feeling that this is our chance," he says. "And that's always a slightly dangerous thing to feel, because very much handling pressure is about doing what you're good at, rather than delivering some magic. And normally, when it looks like magic to the rest of the world, it's actually just because you went out and did your thing. So we'll be trying to do that.

"I think we're both quite well placed to handle that pressure. You're right in that the pressure is going to ramp up, but people say pressure is a privilege. That pressure is something that he's worked for, for let's say 10 years, arguably more, in order to be in a position where he can have that pressure. And it's very rare that you get to be world champion without being able to ride that pressure.

"So, I think it comes with the territory, and we're in the territory we want to be in."