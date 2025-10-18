Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are forced out of the sprint race in Austin after chaos at the first corner. (1:22)

Lance Stroll has been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's United States Grand Prix for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during Saturday's sprint race.

Stroll collided with Ocon at Turn 1 as the Haas driver turned into the corner in the closing stages, causing the chaotic race -- won by Max Verstappen -- to end under safety car.

Stewards deemed the Aston Martin driver at fault with a five-place grid penalty from wherever he qualifies for Sunday's race, and two penalty points, which totals seven for the 12-month period.

Lance Stroll was given a 5-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon. Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

Drivers receive a one-race ban if they reach 12 points within a 12-month period on their super license.

"Car 18 attempted an inside overtake on Car 31 into Turn 1 but misjudged the braking point and collided with Car 31," the stewards' report said. "The Stewards determine that the driver of Car 18 is wholly at fault and apply a penalty accordingly.

"As the driver to be penalized did not finish the race a grid penalty equalling a 10 seconds time penalty is imposed."

The incident caused the second safety car of the 100km race after the McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided at Turn 1 on the opening lap, handing Verstappen an eight-point gain in the drivers' championship with qualifying still to come.

Qualifying for Sunday's race starts at 4 p.m. local time (10 p.m. BST).