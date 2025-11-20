Open Extended Reactions

A Lego-liveried car will take part in F1 Academy in 2026 as part of a new multi-year partnership between the Danish company and Formula 1's all-female support series.

Lego launched a wider deal with Formula 1 at last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix and has used the build-up to this year's event to announce a multi-year deal specifically with F1 Academy.

The car, decked out in a yellow, pink, blue and black livery, will race in F1 Academy from 2026 with Dutch driver Esmee Kosterman behind the wheel.

The Danish company will produce and sell a Lego set of the car as part of a push alongside F1 Academy to engage girls in motorsport from a young age.

The Lego Racing entry will compete alongside cars backed by all of F1's teams in the series, including a new Cadillac car next year.

A Lego set of the F1 Academy car will also be produced. Lego

"We're so proud to welcome the Lego Group as an Official Partner of F1 Academy," managing director of the F1 Academy Susie Wolff said. "This collaboration isn't just about the possibility of building an F1 Academy Lego car, it's about building belief in what's possible.

"With our first partnership product, fans will be able to create something that stands for opportunity and representation. We hope every young girl who picks up these bricks sees more than just a model, she sees herself, her potential, and her place in the world of motorsport whether as a fan, engineer, driver or leader.

"Together, we're challenging outdated perceptions of who belongs in motorsport and empowering the next generation of young women to build their own paths."

Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the Lego Group, added: "F1 Academy is levelling the playing field in motorsport, giving young female athletes a clear pathway to achieve their dreams in the top tiers of the sport.

"We can't wait to see Lego Racing join the F1 Academy grid and are so excited to have Esmee as our driver. For the first time, fans can hold their favourite F1 Academy Lego car in their hands, and I'm thrilled that we're securing female representation in racing toys for young girls.

"We hope the infusion of Lego play and creativity to this exciting sport inspires the next generation of young women in motorsport, as well as the female builders of tomorrow, that anything is possible."

Lego has already launched a number of successful activations since announcing its partnership with F1, including life-size Lego cars at the Miami Grand Prix drivers' parade and trophies made entirely from Lego bricks at this year's British Grand Prix.