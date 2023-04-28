The 2023 season moves into its second month, as fantasy baseball's Week 5 begins on Monday with a 1:10 p.m. ET game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets on ESPN+, the finale of their four-game, weekend-wraparound series.

That could kick off a wild week of returns for the Mets, as Max Scherzer is eligible to return from his 10-game suspension on Monday, in which case he'd align for a two-start week. Additionally, fellow co-ace Justin Verlander is on track to return Wednesday from a low-grade teres major strain, in which case he'd make his Mets and 2023 debut in the city where his career started, Detroit.

Here's a fun one: The respective leagues' winningest teams (as of April 28), the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates -- yes, the Pirates have the National League's best record! -- square off at Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field for a three-game series beginning Tuesday. Would you believe that these teams roster five of the top-31 overall players on both the ESPN Player Rater and in terms of fantasy points (Randy Arozarena, David Bednar, Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Shane McClanahan)?

Remember to set your lineups due to the earlier-than-usual game on Monday and bear in mind that on Sunday, May 7, there is an 11:35 a.m. ET game on Peacock (Baltimore Orioles at Braves).