One of the best relief pitchers of the last four seasons triumphantly returned to the mound for his season debut on Monday, and for this day, the results were quite secondary. Chicago White Sox RHP Liam Hendriks already won. He beat cancer. Saving wins against the Kansas City Royals figures to be considerably easier.

Hendriks, who tied for the fifth-most fantasy points among closers last season, permitted three hits and two runs against the Los Angeles Angels, but really, Monday was mainly about an outgoing, personable man overcoming adversity and doing something pretty great. He pitched again, and well ahead of reasonable expectations. The numbers didn't matter.