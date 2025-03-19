Fantasy baseball: Yordan Alvarez, Trea Turner headline 2025's 'Do Draft' list

Open Extended Reactions

I must admit, after all these years of disseminating controversial thoughts in the annual "Do Not Draft" columns, it's far easier to find players I do not want on my teams at their current ADP (average draft position). It's always about the ADP/value. Those names seem obvious to me, for various reasons, and it isn't difficult to explain those reasons.

But it's a far different feel for players I actually do covet for my teams. Value ranges across formats, timing and myriad other factors, so often the best way to compile a "Do Draft" list is simply to draft a few dozen times and see who ends up on your teams. Hey, it works for me.

Fantasy baseball drafts are really about the numbers and the value, so while a certain rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder and all the Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers are to be avoided at their current ADP, I can find many others whose ADP are quite appealing. After all, even among colleagues and industry analysts, we disagree quite a bit. In addition, while some of you will stick with ESPN's shallower, standard leagues (only nine hitters, seven pitchers, three bench spots), many others participate in considerably deeper formats, with my hand raised here.

Let's go position-by-position and talk a bit about some of the players who keep ending up on my teams. Clearly, I do want to draft them at their ADP and perhaps you will, too. We broadly use ESPN ADP, which is points-based, even though I am more of a roto/categories fellow and pay attention to nationally recognized NFBC (roto) as well.