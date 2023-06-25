Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Monday's schedule consists of only six games, all contested under the lights. The action begins at 7:05 p.m. ET with two of the first half's biggest surprises squaring off in Camden Yards with the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Cincinnati Reds. Baltimore showed signs of improvement last season, but after a quiet offseason more expected the club to fall back a bit, as opposed to taking the next step. The Reds have received an infusion of young talent, with more on the way. Neither starting pitcher carries much fantasy allure with the Reds giving the ball to rookie Brandon Williamson, while the home team will start Cole Irvin. This does, however, put the batters in the spotlight, beginning with rookies Matt McLain (24.0% rostered in ESPN leagues) and Spencer Steer (68.9% rostered) along with Tyler Stephenson (44.8%) and Nick Senzel (2.2%), all of which will enjoy the platoon edge. Baltimore's Austin Hays (36.6%) is in an especially favorable spot with a lefty on the hill.
Only five of the dozen probable starters are rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues, with Texas Rangers southpaw Andrew Heaney (34.3%) the top streamer, despite being ranked third from the bottom. The Detroit Tigers open a series in Arlington and their lineup has been the panacea for many struggling hurlers this season. Heaney's strikeouts have been fine with 76 in 72 1/3 innings, but 31 walks and 12 homers allowed reflect spotty command and control. While the Tigers have been more productive facing left-handers, they're below average, particularly on the road.
Colin Rea (1.4%) has yielded at least three runs in four of his past five starts, but he's pitched at least five innings in each, fanning a palatable 25 in those 26 1/3 frames. On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers open a set in Citi Field with the New York Mets. Rea will enjoy toeing the rubber in the game's best pitching venue, but more important, the Mets sport the 10th-lowest home wOBA facing righties, along with an above-average strikeout rate.
Assuming the Los Angeles Angels are convinced to board their plane out of Colorado, they open a series at home against the Chicago White Sox. We're at the point of the season where it's possible to identify clubs to target for stolen bases, with the White Sox near the top of the list. Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels, so the matchup adds to his DFS allure. Luis Rengifo (1.4%), Andrew Velazquez (0.1%) and Taylor Ward (63.0%) have the best chance to pad their pilfers.
Arlington is a great place to fill holes in the hitting lineup with lefty Matthew Boyd on the hill for the Tigers. Josh Jung (68.4%) may be available in shallower leagues, with Leody Taveras (20.4%), Ezequiel Duran (20.5%) and Robbie Grossman (1.0%) more widely available.
Starting pitcher rankings for Monday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday
Austin Hays (BAL, LF -- 36%) vs. Brandon Williamson
Jarred Kelenic (SEA, CF -- 35%) vs. Trevor Williams
Cal Raleigh (SEA, C -- 24%) vs. Williams
Tommy Pham (NYM, LF -- 4%) vs. Colin Rea
Daniel Vogelbach (NYM, DH -- 1%) vs. Rea
J.P. Crawford (SEA, SS -- 6%) vs. Williams
Ramon Urias (BAL, 3B -- 1%) vs. Williamson
Kevin Newman (CIN, 2B -- 1%) at Cole Irvin
Francisco Alvarez (NYM, DH -- 23%) vs. Rea
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 15%) vs. Sonny Gray
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday
Byron Buxton (MIN, CF -- 60%) at Spencer Strider
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 75%) at Irvin
Christian Yelich (MIL, LF -- 88%) at Justin Verlander
Carlos Correa (MIN, SS -- 76%) at Strider
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 89%) vs. Matthew Boyd
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 52%) at Luis Castillo
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 62%) vs. Dylan Cease
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 80%) vs. Gray
Rowdy Tellez (MIL, 1B -- 56%) at Verlander
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 88%) vs. Boyd