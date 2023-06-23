We're nearly halfway home!

The mathematical midpoint of the 2023 MLB regular season arrives during fantasy baseball's Week 13, which is generally a good time to take stock of your team's standing, strengths and weaknesses in order to make necessary trades for the upcoming stretch run. Assuming that there are no postponements between now and then -- which is highly unlikely considering the June 23-25 weather forecast in the northeast -- one-half of all games will be in the books once 11 of the 12 games are complete on Thursday.

Week 13 is a busier one across the board for all 30 teams, with every single franchise scheduled to play at least six times during the week, making this more of a "quality over quantity" kind of matchups week.