Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Wednesday's schedule gets underway early with a 12:20 PM ET start in Truist Park with the Atlanta Braves entertaining the Minnesota Twins. The guests will be sending Kenta Maeda (4.8% rostered) to the hill while the hosts are expected to promote Michael Soroka (3.5%), fresh off his no-hit bid for Triple-A Gwinnett. Considering the quality of the offenses, both are too risky to trust in traditional fantasy, but Maeda and Soroka both merit tracking for future deployment. After missing 2022 following Tommy John surgery, Maeda made four April starts before being sidelined for almost two months with a strained triceps. He returned last week, fanning eight Tigers in five scoreless frames. Facing the Braves on the road will be a good test for the veteran right-hander. Soroka will reportedly be promoted to fill the rotation spot vacated by the recent demotion of AJ Smith-Shawver. Last time out for Triple-A Gwinnett, Soroka allowed just one knock in seven frames, punching out nine. Soroka is the better choice of the two starters since he'll have home field advantage and will face the offense with the highest strikeout rate in the league.
There is one other matinee with the Seattle Mariners hosting the Washington Nationals at 4:10 PM ET. The pitching matchup favors the home team as they'll start Logan Gilbert to be opposed by Patrick Corbin, one of the lowest ranked hurlers on the docket. Corbin is especially vulnerable to right-handed batters, rendering Teoscar Hernandez (60.4%), Cal Raleigh (25.3%), Eugenio Suarez (20.4%), AJ Pollock (0.5%), Dylan Moore (0.2%) and Tom Murphy (0.1%) all candidates to help on the hitting ledger.
Logan Allen (11.9%) checks in as the day's top streamer when he toes the rubber at home against the Kansas City Royals. The Cleveland Guardians rookie southpaw has been in a rut, but facing their AL Central counterpart should be the panacea. Allen has uncharacteristically struggled with his control over recent outings, walking 11 in 13 frames, after he issued only 13 free passes over his prior 45 2/3 innings. The Royals are one of the least patient teams in the league, plus they also strike out at an above average clip.
Dane Dunning (18.9%) isn't the most dominant hurler, but he gives the Texas Rangers innings, and with the Detroit Tigers visiting Arlington, Dunning should be in a strong position to pick up a win. He's yielded more than three runs just once this season, and that was in an outing where he gave up three of the four homers he's surrendered all season. The Tigers tote the second-lowest home run rate facing right-handers, along with an above average strikeout rate to help Dunning fan an extra batter or two.
As improbable as it would have seemed entering the season, at the halfway point, JP Sears is in play for a spot start against his former team when the Oakland Athletics face the New York Yankees in RingCentral Coliseum. Sears has punched out 80 in 83 1/3 frames, though he has surrendered 18 homers in that span. However, without Aaron Judge, the Yankees aren't nearly as intimidating, especially on the road. Giancarlo Stanton will likely find a groove, but since returning in early June, he's hitting just .121/.215/.241.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Miguel Vargas (LAD, 1B -- 16%) at Kyle Freeland
Jonny Deluca (LAD, RF -- 0%) at Freeland
Yuli Gurriel (MIA, 1B -- 2%) at Chris Murphy
Amed Rosario (CLE, SS -- 45%) at Austin Cox
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 9%) at Chris Bassitt
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 3%) vs. Victor Gonzalez
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 10%) vs. Gonzalez
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 17%) vs. Cristian Javier
Miguel Rojas (LAD, SS -- 1%) at Freeland
Edward Olivares (KC, RF -- 1%) vs. Logan Allen
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 74%) vs. Wade Miley
Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 63%) vs. Aaron Nola
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 55%) vs. Nola
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 85%) at Kyle Gibson
Matt Chapman (TOR, 3B -- 86%) vs. Logan Webb
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 52%) at Logan Gilbert
Thairo Estrada (SF, 2B -- 69%) at Bassitt
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 85%) vs. Nola
Anthony Rizzo (NYY, 1B -- 88%) at JP Sears
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 62%) vs. Lucas Giolito