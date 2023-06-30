Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
After being sidelined since May 20 with a hamstring injury, Julio Urias is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. The left-hander made one rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, racking up eight strikeouts over four innings with one run allowed. He threw only 60 pitches in the outing, so it's possible that he'll be on a pitch count in his return, but a matchup against the Royals, who have been helpless against lefty pitching this season (86 wRC+), is too good to pass up. Get Urias back in your lineups.
In terms of streaming options, Tanner Bibee (16% rostered in ESPN leagues) is one of the top plays on the slate. The 24-year-old has made 11 starts for the Cleveland Guardians this season, and he's given up more than three earned runs on only two occasions, culminating in a solid 3.79 ERA. Fire him up on Saturday against a Chicago Cubs offense that's been sputtering over the last month, putting up an 89 wRC+ with a 25% strikeout rate.
Kyle Bradish (12%) has been a very reliable arm for the Baltimore Orioles of late. His last six starts have seen him produce a 3.12 ERA with an 0.98 WHIP and more than a strikeout per inning. Bradish tossed seven innings of two-run ball against the Seattle Mariners his last time out, and he draws those same Mariners against on Saturday. Considering Seattle's offense was merely middle-of-the-road in June (98 wRC+) with one of the highest strikeout rates in baseball at 26.4%, Bradish should put together another strong performance this weekend.
Brandon Williamson has struggled in the Cincinnati Reds rotation, stumbling to a 5.82 ERA across eight starts. He's been hit particularly hard by right-handed batters, who have generated a .369 wOBA against him this season. With the San Diego Padres in town this weekend, righty swingers Ha-Seong Kim (18%), Gary Sanchez (7%), and Nelson Cruz (1%) are all widely available bats who should enjoy having the platoon advantage in one of baseball's most offensive-friendly parks.
Josh Jung is the young Texas Rangers hitter is who garnering the most attention, but don't overlook what Ezequiel Duran (26%) is doing this season. Not only is he batting .326/.367/.567 with 12 homers and four steals in 62 games, but he's hitting .438/.460/.813 in his last 12 games while homering in three straight contests. Eligible at shortstop, third base, and in the outfield, Duran is an easy player to slot into your lineup. While he won't have the platoon edge against the Houston Astros on Saturday, he's done plenty of damage versus same-side pitching this year (.302/.333/.503).
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 15%) at Brandon Williamson
Matt McLain (CIN, SS -- 28%) vs. Michael Wacha
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 3%) vs. Tyler Alexander
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 15%) at James Kaprielian
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 48%) vs. Alexander
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 9%) vs. Alexander
Miguel Vargas (LAD, 1B -- 16%) at Daniel Lynch
Andy Ibanez (DET, 3B -- 1%) at Peter Lambert
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 8%) vs. Alexander
Trent Grisham (SD, CF -- 2%) at Williamson
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 62%) at George Kirby
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 55%) at Nathan Eovaldi
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 53%) at Zack Wheeler
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 65%) vs. Hunter Brown
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 89%) vs. Brown
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 60%) vs. Tyler Glasnow
Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 85%) vs. Gerrit Cole
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 78%) vs. Glasnow
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 64%) at Kirby
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 88%) vs. Brown