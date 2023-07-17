Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
Despite a 3.63 ERA, a 3.29 xFIP, and a 11.2 K/9 in seven MLB starts this year, Bryan Woo remains just 19% rostered in ESPN leagues. He faces the strikeout-heavy Minnesota Twins offense on Tuesday and projects as the second-best pitcher of the whole day according to THE BAT X. That makes him the best streaming option if he's available in your league.
If your league is on the sharper side and Woo is long gone, Jameson Taillon (11% rostered) is more likely to be available and also projects in the today's overall top five against the hapless Washington Nationals offense. Tarik Skubal (26%) against the Kansas City Royals is also a viable option. If you have multiple fungible spots on your roster, it could be worth streaming multiple pitchers today.
THE BAT X projects three offenses for over six runs today: the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, and Atlanta Braves. Most of the best Braves players are already going to be rostered in your league, but there are a number of strong Houston and San Francisco bats that you should be focusing on today. For overall production, lean towards the Astros in Coors field. Jose Abreu (62%), Chas McCormick (2%), Mauricio Dubon (19%), and Corey Julks (5%) are all strong choices.
If you're looking more for power, the Giants go into baseball's top home run park (Great American Ball Park) with a temperature of 83 degrees. Joc Pederson (7%), LaMonte Wade Jr. (19%), Michael Conforto (9%), Mike Yastrzemski (7%), and J.D. Davis (9%) are all going to be good options for you.
For speed, look to the Philadelphia Phillies. They face a wayyyyyy over-the-hill pitcher in Julio Teheran who is also quite easy to steal against. Trea Turner (98%) is, of course, not going to be an option unless he's already on your roster, but it will be worth checking out his stolen base props. Johan Rojas (1%) was just recalled from the minors, however, and is a legitimate prospect with big-time speed. Bryson Stott (55%) and Brandon Marsh (11%) are also set up well here.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 7%) at Luke Weaver
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 19%) at Weaver
Chas McCormick (HOU, LF -- 2%) at Noah Davis
Mauricio Dubon (HOU, CF -- 19%) at Davis
Michael Conforto (SF, RF -- 9%) at Weaver
Mike Yastrzemski (SF, RF -- 7%) at Weaver
Corey Julks (HOU, 3B -- 5%) at Davis
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 13%) at Daniel Lynch
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 9%) vs. Hunter Brown
Matt Vierling (DET, CF -- 1%) at Lynch
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 53%) at Nathan Eovaldi
Byron Buxton (MIN, CF -- 58%) at Bryan Woo
Carlos Correa (MIN, SS -- 74%) at Woo
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 50%) vs. Tarik Skubal
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 84%) vs. Joe Musgrove
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 72%) vs. Bailey Ober
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 61%) vs. Ober
Anthony Rizzo (NYY, 1B -- 83%) at Patrick Sandoval
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 70%) vs. Taj Bradley
Alejandro Kirk (TOR, C -- 51%) vs. Musgrove