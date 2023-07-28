Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

James Paxton (47% rostered in ESPN leagues) is one of the top streaming hurlers to target Saturday. Many fantasy managers have steered clear of Paxton this season because of his long injury history, but there's no reason not to roll with him as a streaming option. He has put up a 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 29.1 K% across 12 outings, with quality starts in six of his past eight outings. There's no reason to fear his matchup against the San Francisco Giants, who rank last in MLB over the past month with a 71 wRC+ and .273 wOBA.

Fellow Red Sox player Triston Casas (35%) has been on a tear of late, batting .357/.443/.684 with 8 homers, 19 RBIs and 20 runs over his past 30 games. He's still striking out a lot, but his elite walk (14.5%) and barrel (14.6%) rates make up for it. While Casas is sitting against most lefties, he's getting the platoon edge on Saturday against Anthony DeSclafani, who has allowed a .294/.322/.493 triple slash to lefty swingers this season.

After a brutal stretch in June that saw Nolan Gorman (42%) slash .143/.211/.229, the 23-year-old slugger has righted the ship, producing a .295/.358/.672 slash line with six dingers and 16 RBIs over his past 17 games. He's still swinging and missing too much, which leads to some of his streakiness, but he's a tremendous power source when he's running hot, and that's the case right now. Gorman, who provides eligibility at both second and third base, is a worthwhile target Saturday, when he'll have the platoon advantage against righty Jameson Taillon.

Bailey Ober (61%) comes in above our 50% rostered threshold, but he's still way too widely available given what he's accomplished. Looking at his past 10 starts, the right-hander owns a 2.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and more than a K per inning. That stretch also includes seven consecutive quality starts. Throw in the fact that Ober gets to square off against the Kansas City Royals, who have the worst offense in the American League over the past 30 days (72 wRC+), and there's no reason he should still be hanging around on the waiver wire this weekend.

Chase Anderson starting at Coors Field feels like a good opportunity to stream some bats. There's not a ton to like about the Oakland A's offense, but the matchup is too good to ignore. Not only does the right-hander sport a 5.85 ERA at Coors this year, but he has been pounded for a 9.53 ERA over his past eight starts. Given that he has been more susceptible to left-handed batters in 2023 (.398 wOBA), Tony Kemp (4%), JJ Bleday (1%), Seth Brown (4%) and Tyler Soderstrom (2%) all carry nice potential in this Coors Field showdown.

