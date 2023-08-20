Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

The fantasy week begins with a 10-game evening slate, with action getting started at 6:40 p.m. in Motown with the Detroit Tigers hosting the Chicago Cubs and in the City of Brotherly Love where the Philadelphia Phillies will entertain the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, the Monday schedule is not ideal for those wanting to get an early week jump on pitching, but there are a few options meriting consideration.

Graham Ashcraft (20.8% rostered in ESPN leagues) has posted an impressive 2.38 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his seven starts since the break. However, he has fanned only 29 in those 45 1/3 frames, rendering him vulnerable to a poor outing. Only 13 walks, five homers and 35 hits allowed over this stretch have mitigated Ashcroft's lack of dominance, but he can't count on maintaining low ratios, especially since his .238 BABIP in this span is due to increase. On Monday, Ashcraft enjoys a favorable road matchup against a Los Angeles Angels offense struggling against right-handers since the break. They check in with the eighth-lowest wOBA and fourth-highest strikeout rate with a righty on the hill since the midseason hiatus.

Alec Marsh (.1% rostered) has control issues, but he has shown overall improvement as the Kansas City Royals transition him to a traditional starter role down the stretch. While it's unclear whether Marsh will start or serve as the bulk reliever in Monday's road tilt with the Oakland Athletics, he'll face an offense with the second-worst wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate facing right-handers.

Javier Assad (2.9%) is one of the reasons the Cubs are within striking distance of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead as well as being in the NL wild-card mix. Assad is another starter who isn't adept at missing bats, but he has registered two straight quality starts, including yielding just one run in seven stanzas to the Toronto Blue Jays in the Rogers Centre. Next up is a Tigers lineup with the third-lowest wOBA facing right-handers.

With 10 teams on the sidelines, there is likely a hitting hole or two among fantasy batters. In category leagues, filling the holes with players in a good spot to steal a base might mean you won't have to chase steals later in the week. My research shows the leading indicator of stolen base potential is the team tendency, with the ability of the opposition being relevant, but less important. Heading into Sunday's docket, the Royals, Cubs and Washington Nationals are the only teams with 30 steals over the past month, with the first two in action on Monday. The Royals play the Athletics, who have done a good job defending stolen bases lately, but Maikel Garcia (7.7%), Dairon Blanco (.2%) and Samad Taylor (.1%) are all candidates to run. Nico Hoerner and Cody Bellinger have done most of the running for the Cubs over the last month, but they are rostered in most leagues. However, Jeimer Candelario (38.5%) and Seiya Suzuki (43.9%) have chipped in with three each over this span, increasing their already significant appeal as streamers facing Alex Faedo and the Tigers.

