Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

If you can get past the lack of strikeouts (6.7 K/9), J.P. France (37% rostered in ESPN leagues) has plenty to offer as a streaming option on Thursday's nine-game slate. On top of his 2.75 ERA this season, the right-hander has been lights out across his last six games (five starts), posting a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with five quality starts. France is also providing length, as he has lasted seven frames in all but one of those five starts. On Thursday, he sets up well against a Boston Red Sox lineup that has been middle of the road over the last month with a 99 wRC+.

Since joining the Chicago White Sox's starting rotation in early August, Jesse Scholtens (2%) has made four starts, recording a quality start in three of them. The lone blip was a Coors Field start where he wouldn't have been on the streaming radar anyway. All told, Scholtens lacks an overpowering arsenal and doesn't hold much long-term appeal, but a home matchup versus a non-threatening Oakland Athletics lineup is enough to put him in the streamer discussion.

Patrick Corbin has allowed just one run in back-to-back outings, but he walked seven batters in of those starts and his ERA over his last 10 turns sits at 4.60. In other words, this is still a hurler we want to attack. The southpaw is giving up a .298/.343/.486 slash line to right-handed batters this season, and the New York Yankees have plenty of righty swingers to stream. Giancarlo Stanton (48%), DJ LeMahieu (38%), Anthony Volpe (36%), Harrison Bader (12%) and newcomers Everson Pereira (2%) and Oswald Peraza (1%), both of whom were just promoted on Tuesday, are all worthy plays.

Although Ke'Bryan Hayes (19%) has been an underwhelming fantasy option this season, he's making a late charge, hitting .340/.386/.623 over the last two weeks with three dingers, four doubles and 12 RBIs. Considering he has swatted only eight homers on the year, that's 38% of his long balls in the last 14 days. Hayes has done a lot more damage against lefties this season (110 wRC+) than righties (80 wRC+), and he draws the platoon advantage on Thursday versus the Chicago Cubs.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Thursday

THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Thursday

Prop of the Day

Brayan Bello, Red Sox, 17.5 pitching outs (-150/+110)

PROJECTION

THE BAT X sees Bello putting up 15.8 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 36.2% of the time. THE BAT X believes there is positive value on the UNDER with an expected value of $33.90.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

Nestor Ceja, who projects as a pitcher's umpire, is to be in charge of the strike zone today.

The Minute Maid Park roof is expected to be closed today, making the temperature in this matchup nine degrees colder than the average outdoor game on the slate, which is favorable for pitching.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER