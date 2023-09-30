Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

And then there was one. Depending on what transpires, the season may not be over until the completion of the suspended game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, but Sunday is the last day of the 2023 MLB season. All 15 games will start in the first quarter of the 3:00 PM ET hour, so contending teams won't already have their fate decided before their game commences.

Heading into Saturday's action, only the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins clinched a playoff berth in the American League. In the Senior Circuit, the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies have all punched a ticket to the dance. This is relevant for fantasy lineups since players on these clubs are likely to either sit out or be lifted from the game early. The Orioles, Dodgers and Braves all have Wild Card Series byes, so they are probably going to pull their starting pitchers early, giving them work to keep them sharp, but keeping them fresh for the Division Series.

The Toronto Blue Jays have yet to lock up an American League wild card, but they may do so by Sunday. This will no doubt push Kevin Gausman off the Sunday probable pitchers list so he can start the Wild Card Series. This will be captured in the Sunday morning update.

The second and third National League wild cards are still up for grabs with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in the mix. Their Sunday plans could change after Saturday's games are complete. The rankings and recommendations will be adjusted accordingly. Here are some roster suggestions for players most likely to be in action on Sunday, regardless of Saturday's results.

Jose Butto (4.7% rostered) will be on the hill for the New York Mets, facing the Philadelphia Phillies. With September rosters expanded to just 28 players, the playoff-bound Phillies can't rest everyone, but chances are their reserve batters get into the game. Butto has pitched well in September, compiling a 3.38 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, with an impressive 24 punch out in 21 1/3 innings.

Michael King (34.7%) and the New York Yankees, along with the Kansas City Royals, are playing for nothing but pride, so there's no reason for the Yankees to limit King's innings in Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. The opener-turned full-fledged starter is coming off a pair of quality home-and-home efforts against the Toronto Blue Jays. King surrendered only one run in 13 frames against the Blue Jays, fanning 18. The 28-year-old right-hander is in a favorable position to further make his case for a 2024 opening day rotation spot in the Bronx.

JP Sears (10.9%) is another hurler with a chance to make a statement for next season when the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels wrap up their season in Anaheim. Sears has recorded a 2.93 ERA in five September starts, though that's misleading since he's only registered 22 strikeouts, while walking an excessive 14 in 27 2/3 frames over that span. However, the Angels aren't especially patient, and the strike zone is usually expanded in games of this nature.

Lucas Giolito registered a 6.66 ERA in five September starts. He struck out an impressive 35 batters in 25 1/3 stanzas, but he issued 12 walks and a generous 10 homers in that span. The Detroit Tigers draw Giolito in the last game, with Kerry Carpenter (20.5%), Matt Vierling (1.7%), Akil Baddoo (.4%), and Parker Meadows (1.6%) in the best spot to take advantage of Giolito's late season swoon.

Circling back to Anaheim, the Angels are likely to start a southpaw, putting Esteury Ruiz (21.9%), Zack Gelof (17.3%) and Brent Rooker (13.7%) in a favorable position for a productive last game of the season.

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday