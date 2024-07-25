Open Extended Reactions

A giant returns to Dodgers rotation

Few can question Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw is one of the greatest hurlers of this or any era, a future Hall of Famer who leads all active, qualified hurlers with a career 2.48 ERA, and is third in wins with 210. What fantasy managers may question is what Kershaw -- scheduled to make his season debut Thursday afternoon at home against the Giants -- has left in his golden left arm.

After all, the last time anyone saw Kershaw pitch in a big-league game was last October, as the eventual-NL champion Diamondbacks mercilessly pounded him for six hits and six runs in the opening inning of Game 1 of the NLDS. Kershaw would not get a second start as Arizona swept the series. He pitched through shoulder issues much of the season, necessitating major surgery in November, with a vague timetable for return in mid-summer.

Well, it is mid-summer and Kershaw, 35, gets a few months to prove what he has left. Rostered in 34.4% of ESPN standard leagues but also among the most added, Kershaw figures to be handled extra carefully, so do not expect more than five innings or a high pitch count versus the rival Giants, a team he beat twice last season. The Dodgers again are playing for October, and they want Kershaw, even with a checkered postseason history (4.49 ERA in 194 1/3 innings), to play a key role in it.

Fantasy managers should add Kershaw, but not necessarily activate him yet. See how he looks against the Giants. There's plenty of reason for optimism: Kershaw has rarely disappointed us prior to October. He is 25-8 with a 2.37 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 46 starts during the past two regular seasons, with 274 strikeouts in 258 innings, elite numbers indeed. He should pitch well when he pitches, but do not expect durability. Regardless, baseball is better with Kershaw on the mound, and it is great to have him back.

What you may have missed on Wednesday

By Todd Zola

Everything else you need to know for Thursday

While Kershaw is no stranger to facing the Giants (393 1/3 innings against SF!), Giants RHP Logan Webb has faced the Dodgers 15 times, posting a 4-6 record with a 3.92 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and reduced 19% strikeout rate. His ERA at Dodger Stadium is a solid 3.44. Webb has struggled in general of late, permitting 11 earned runs on 16 hits and an uncharacteristic five walks in 11 innings against the Rockies and Blue Jays, spiking his ERA to a surprising 3.59, with a bloated 1.27 WHIP. That is not the Webb from the past three seasons. Webb always comes recommended, but we would prefer his typical statistics.

As with Kershaw, Texas Rangers RHP Max Scherzer is fighting to prove himself in what may be his final season. Scherzer, 39 and second among actives with 215 wins (Justin Verlander has 260 wins!), left his weekend outing in Baltimore prematurely with arm fatigue, after permitting four runs over two innings. He fanned one of 14 batters. Scherzer couldn't get a more favorable matchup Thursday, facing the pitiful White Sox at home, so fantasy managers likely have high expectations. The White Sox, last in the majors in runs, scored eight times in their first five games after the All-Star break.

Eight games litter the Thursday schedule, including several starting around noon ET (Padres-Nationals, Orioles-Marlins), so be prepared, daily leaguers! The lone matchup of winning teams is the start of a key Braves-Mets series, with Mets RHP Luis Severino taking center stage. The Braves keep losing key players to injury, while the Mets are within weekend striking distance of catching them for the top wildcard spot. Severino, still available in more than 70% of ESPN standard leagues, may be the top streamer of the day, as he has won consecutive starts and boasts a 3.58 ERA this season.

Betting tip of the day: Rays RHP Taj Bradley and his investors are enjoying quite the roll, as he has permitted only five earned runs over his last eight starts, covering 49 innings. The last-place Blue Jays struggle to score. Take Bradley for over 5.5 strikeouts (+135) and the Rays to win (-195).

