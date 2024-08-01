Open Extended Reactions

Gray seeks brighter August

St. Louis Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray did not post the highest ERA among all starting pitchers in July, though he was close. Only Patrick Corbin, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco posted higher ERAs than Gray's 6.75 mark. Gray made four starts and permitted five earned runs in three of them, including a pair of rough outings against the Washington Nationals. He entered the fourth month of the season with a cool 2.98 ERA but ended it at 3.79 and hoping for better results in August. It begins Thursday night at Wrigley Field versus the Chicago Cubs.

In fact, Gray's lone quality start in July came against these Cubs when he tossed seven innings of three-run ball the weekend prior to the All-Star break. Gray topped 100 pitches for the first time this season, and he permitted a season-high nine hits. The game was a bit indicative of Gray's unlucky month, as he allowed more hits than innings in all four games, despite doing so only three times in his first 15 starts. Gray amassed 29 strikeouts versus four walks in July, certainly positive news. His July FIP was 3.95, far better than his 6.75 ERA. His xFIP was 2.37, third-best in baseball. Put simply, Gray was unlucky.

As a result, fantasy managers should not be at all concerned about Gray, who suffered through a league-worst .415 BABIP in July. This was the worst BABIP for any qualified starting pitcher in any month this season, besting the .412 figure by Oakland Athletics LHP Alex Wood in April. No qualified pitcher had a BABIP on the high side of .400 in any other month this season. One might say July was a rather gray month for Gray. Things should be a bit sunnier -- sorry -- starting Thursday.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. ML: ESPN BET Money Line. O/U: ESPN BET Over/Under for runs scored. For the projected stat line, W% is the team's win probability using ESPN projections, IP is innings pitched, ER is earned runs allowed and K is strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% ML O/U W% IP ER K 11.0 Shota Imanaga L STL 96.1% -115 7.5 55% 5.9 2.6 5.5 11.0 Seth Lugo R @DET 95.5% -165 8.5 61% 6.0 2.7 5.3 10.9 Sonny Gray R @CHC 94.8% -105 7.5 45% 5.5 2.3 5.9 8.3 Charlie Morton R MIA 68.2% -190 8.5 59% 5.5 3.2 5.7 7.6 Ben Lively R BAL 24.8% -105 9.5 52% 5.2 3.0 5.0 7.4 Trevor Rogers L @CLE 2.3% -115 9.5 48% 5.0 2.7 4.9 6.2 Carson Fulmer R COL 2.5% -130 8.5 54% 4.6 2.6 4.1 5.6 Max Meyer R @ATL 12.6% +160 8.5 41% 4.6 2.9 4.6 5.6 Ryan Feltner R @LAA 5.5% +110 8.5 46% 5.1 3.2 4.5 5.3 Keider Montero R KC 0.5% +140 8.5 39% 5.2 3.5 4.6

