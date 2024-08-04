Open Extended Reactions

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

Mets take on Cardinals as both chase Wild Card

The New York Mets are in the thick of the NL Wild Card chase. Their resurgence has mostly been a team effort, though SS Francisco Lindor deserves a lot of credit. After opening the season with a .193/.268/.348 line over 47 games, Lindor batted .300/.375/.546 with 16 steals in 17 attempts in his ensuing 63 contests.

On the pitching side, the Mets garnered one start from Kodai Senga, and hasn't enjoyed the expected second half reinforcement from rookie Christian Scott. Instead, Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and David Peterson have done the heavy lifting, along with Sean Manaea, who gets the nod Monday in a makeup game on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Manaea's record is 7-4, but the Mets have won 14 of his 21 starts, indicating he's keeping the club in the game most of the time. Granted, the veteran lefty has benefited from Lady Luck as his ERA estimators are almost a run higher than his 3.50 actual mark, but Manaea is keeping the ball in the yard, which is integral to his success. On Monday, Manaea (27.4% rostered in ESPN leagues) isn't the highest ranked streaming candidate, but he's in play. Surprisingly, the Cardinals offense has generated the second lowest wOBA with a left-hander on the hill.

Everything else you need to know for Monday

Please note, the start time of the Cardinals-Mets affair is 5:05 PM ET. It was initially an off day for both teams, so the unusually early first pitch allows both teams to head to their Tuesday destination at a reasonable time.

San Francisco Giants rookie SP Hayden Birdsong (9.5% rostered in ESPN leagues) checks in as the slate's top spot starter. Birdsong will take the hill in a road tilt with the Washington Nationals. Birdsong has been impressive in his two starts after the break, both of which were against the Colorado Rockies. The 22-year-old right-hander limited the Rockies to two earned runs over six innings while fanning 12 in Coors Field. Last time out at home, he spun five scoreless frames with eight punchouts. The Nationals have revamped their lineup, but it still portends to be below average facing righties.

When a team is enduring a 20-game losing streak, it's Pavlovian to check out the opposing pitcher, hoping they're readily available. The reeling Chicago White Sox open a road series against the Oakland Athletics, and sure enough, JP Sears (7.3% rostered) is likely ripe for the picking. Sears struggled coming out of the break, but seemingly righted the ship last time out with seven shutout stanzas on the road against the Giants. Sears fanned nine while issuing just one free pass.

White Sox SP Jonathan Cannon has pitched well amid the White Sox losing streak. He's not piling up many strikeouts, but he's thrown at least six innings in each of his past five outings, recording three quality starts. The Athletics scored runs in bunches for most of July, but they've cooled off over the past few weeks. With SP Garrett Crochet questionable to throw five frames in his remaining starts, Cannon is the likeliest White Sox to cease their futility.

It's not too late to start a free fantasy baseball league. Leagues drafted this week will start scoring fresh the following Monday. Come and join the fun!

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Reliever report

To get the latest information on each team's bullpen hierarchy, as well as which pitchers might be facing a bit of fatigue and who might be the most likely suspects to vulture a save or pick up a surprise hold in their stead, check out the latest Closer Chart, which will be updated every morning.

Hitting report

Plan ahead in fantasy baseball with help from our Forecaster projections. Each day, we will provide an updated preview of the next 10 days for every team, projecting the matchup quality for hitters (overall and by handedness) as well as for base stealers.

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Monday