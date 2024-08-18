Open Extended Reactions

No problems in Houston

At the end of April, the Houston Astros were in last place in the AL West, with a 10-19 record. At the end of May, they climbed to third place, but were still eight games under .500 at 25-33. After a 17-8 June, the Astros were in second place, just 4.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners, but only two back in the loss column. Entering Sunday's action, the Astros were atop the division at 66-56, four games ahead of the Mariners.

Like all 30 of the major league teams, the Astros were bitten hard by the injury bug, with their pitching hit harder than most. Framber Valdez has been steady all season. Ronel Blanco has been a pleasant surprise. Hunter Brown's turnaround has not so coincidentally coincided with the Astros surge in the standings. Veteran Justin Verlander is expected to help down the stretch. Even so, the club fortified their rotation at the trade deadline, acquiring Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros won all three of his starts so far, with Kikuchi collecting the win in the past two. He's recorded a 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 16 2/3 innings since the deal, fanning 24 while issuing six walks. Kikuchi's bugaboo is the long ball. He's surrendered a palatable two over this span.

For the season, Kikuchi has administered 19 homers in 132 1/3 innings. However, nine came in the span of six games, covering 28 2/3 innings. That means the lefty allowed only 10 homers in the remaining 103 2/3 frames. Of course, every hurler's stat line would look better by selectively ignoring the subpar efforts but looking Kikuchi's season in this manner could help assuage lingering biases.

Even with a career best 27.4% strikeout rate a career low 6.4% walk rate this season, Kikuchi is rostered in only 44.9% of ESPN leagues, up from around 33% at the time of the trade.

On Monday, Kikuchi and the Astros welcome the Boston Red Sox to Minute Maid Park for the opener of a three-game set. It's an intriguing matchup since the Red Sox lineup feeds into Kikuchi's ability to miss bats, but they've been productive facing southpaw pitching over the past month. Even so, in most leagues, Kikuchi warrants an active spot in a fantasy lineup. The exception is teams in season-long leagues with tightly contested ratio categories.

Everything else you need to know for Monday

The slate's top ranked streaming option is Monday's second highest pitcher overall. Arizona Diamondbacks Brandon Pfaadt (46.9% rostered) has a favorable road date with the Miami Marlins. The right-hander is coming off one of the best outings of his fledgling career, tying a career-high with 11 strikeouts with no walks at home against the Colorado Rockies. Matching that will be a challenge, but the marlins sport the league's third lowest wOBA facing righties with the 12th highest strikeout rate.

Tampa Bay Rays SP Taj Bradley (43.3% rostered) seemingly caught a break when his scheduled Sunday start against the Diamondbacks was pushed to Monday facing the Oakland Athletics. It was the right call with opener Drew Rasmussen and primary pitcher Tyler Alexander keeping the league's top-scoring offense in check. Now it's up to Bradley to do the same against a much less daunting lineup. The Athletics wOBA facing righties is the 11th poorest in the league, in large part due to the third highest strikeout rate with a right-hander on the hill. Bradley hasn't compiled ample innings to qualify, but if he did, his 28.5% strikeout rate would rank ninth.

San Francisco Giants LHP Kyle Harrison (28.6% rostered) draws the enviable start in the opener of a home series with the Chicago White Sox. Harrison has posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in five outings since the break. He's fanned an impressive 30 batters in 25 stanzas over that span, but he's also served up six homers. Since the break, the White Sox team has clubbed a league-low 21 long balls, and they'll have to deal with a huge park downgrade from their home venue.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Monday