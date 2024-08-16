Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 21 is one of the more balanced ones on the 2024 schedule, with every team scheduled for at least six games, and none aligned for a stiff matchups test.

That's not to say that there aren't advantages to be had. The scorching-hot Arizona Diamondbacks, winners of a major league-best 20 games since the All-Star break, play a pair of three-game road series against the rebuilding Miami Marlins and struggling Boston Red Sox (10-15 since the break). As play began on Aug. 16, the Diamondbacks found themselves tied with the San Diego Padres atop the wild card standings, as well as just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

On the opposite side of the matchups scale, the New York Mets open with a three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles, before traveling to San Diego for a four-game weekend series at Petco Park. The Mets entered play on Aug. 16 two games back in the wild-card race after losing 11 of their past 18 games.

The Atlanta Braves have been getting healthier, with Michael Harris II recently rejoining the team following a 60-day absence due to a hamstring injury, and they're expected to get Reynaldo Lopez back in their rotation early in the week. Lopez might even align for a two-start week, facing the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals at home.