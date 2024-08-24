Open Extended Reactions

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

Guardians of the Mound

It started with Corey Kluber several years ago, then pre-injury Shane Bieber. The Cleveland Guardians have developed a reputation for getting the most out of their pitching.

A current example is SP Tanner Bibee, selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. That's a relatively high pick, but after spending a season in the Guardians system, Bibee ascended prospect ranks before debuting last season. His development continued this season as Bibee has increased his strikeout rate while lowering his walk rate. His 20.8% K-BB% ranks 12th among qualified pitchers.

Not every Guardians hurler has developed as hoped. Triston McKenzie and Gavin Williams are best considered works in progress as injuries have curtailed their development.

A noticeable miss is Logan Allen, though the lefty is still just 25-years-old so there is time to get his career back on track. Last season, Allen flashed some promise, but instead of taking the next step this season, he fell back and has spent the second half of the season with Triple-A Columbus.

The Guardians' magic extends beyond those developed in their system. Heading into the year, RHP Ben Lively sported a 5.05 ERA and 1.41 WHIP for his career. This season, he has posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 22 starts. Lively's expected stats suggest he's been aided by Lady Luck, but that seems to be a common thread among Cleveland pitchers.

A couple of months ago, the Guardians signed LHP Matthew Boyd to a major league contract, ostensibly to get him ready for 2025. Boyd underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2023, so there was a chance he could also help the club down the stretch this season. With Carlos Carrasco on the IL, and McKenzie still struggling to find a groove, Boyd has become an important cog in the Guardians' three-way battle for supremacy in the AL Central.

Boyd has logged a pair of starts. He limited the Chicago Cubs to one earned run over 5 1/3 innings is his debut, but walked four New York Yankees in his last outing, resulting in three earned runs over 5 1/3 frames.

Command and control often lag when returning from Tommy John surgery, so it's not alarming that Boyd struggled in his second outing. For his career, Boyd's control has been above average, checking in with a 7.6% walk rate. However, command has been his issue as shown via a career 1.59 HR/9 mark.

On Sunday, Boyd (4.5% rostered in ESPN leagues) has a home matchup against the Texas Rangers. For the season, the Rangers sport the ninth lowest wOBA facing left-handers. They have a league average home run rate with a lefty on the hill, rendering Boyd a streaming candidate on the last day of this scoring period.

Everything else you need to know for Sunday

Sunday's action commences at 12:05 p.m. ET with the Atlanta Braves hosting the Washington Nationals. Reynaldo Lopez will be starting for the home team with DJ Herz getting the call for the visitors. There is a chance that Lopez (74.9% rostered) is available since he was dropped by some during his recent IL stint. If so, Lopez should be picked up. Earlier this week, he didn't miss a beat in his first start back, fanning 10 while walking only one against the Philadelphia Phillies. Lopez scattered five hits while allowing just one run in five frames. Herz (3.1% rostered) is a streamer by virtue of high strikeout potential. The rookie southpaw has punched out 75 in 60 2/3 stanzas. The Braves have fanned at an above average clip facing lefties, and they're working with a lineup devoid of Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.

Another pitcher whose rostership dropped because of injury and remains too low is Seattle Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (67.9% rostered in ESPN leagues. Woo has only made 15 starts but he has recorded a sparkling 2.12 ERA and .83 WHIP. His 19.7% strikeout rate is low, but Woo has issued only nine bases on balls in 80 2/3 innings while yielding just five long balls. Woo tops Sunday's rankings with a home date with the San Francisco Giants.

The Milwaukee Brewers enjoy the biggest lead of the six divisions. Part of the reason is they've won all four of Frankie Montas' starts since he was acquired from the Reds at the trade deadline. Next up for Montas is a juicy road affair with the Oakland Athletics. Since the deal, Montas has registered a 2.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, supported by 21 strikeouts in 21 frames while allowing just one home run. The Athletics have scored the second fewest runs per game this month.

Marcus Stroman (45.4% rostered) was initially slated to pitch on Saturday, but the New York Mets pushed him to Sunday. Here is what colleague Mike Sheets wrote about the start. "Stroman finds himself with a favorable matchup, taking the rubber against the Colorado Rockies. Away from Coors Field, the Rockies sport the worst strikeout rate in baseball (27.8%) and the second-worst wRC+ (78). Stroman, who has held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts, should be a popular streamer."

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Reliever report

To get the latest information on each team's bullpen hierarchy, as well as which pitchers might be facing a bit of fatigue and who might be the most likely suspects to vulture a save or pick up a surprise hold in their stead, check out the latest Closer Chart, which will be updated every morning.

Hitting report

Plan ahead in fantasy baseball with help from our Forecaster projections. Each day, we will provide an updated preview of the next 10 days for every team, projecting the matchup quality for hitters (overall and by handedness) as well as for base stealers.

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday