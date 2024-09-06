Check out some of the top performers in fantasy MLB from Thursday, including Brent Rooker and Patrick Bailey. (1:16)

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication

Good things brewing for Tobias Myers

While there are other streaming options on Saturday's list that offer greater upside, Tobias Myers still stands out as someone to strongly consider. Not only has the right-hander been extremely reliable from start to start, but he also draws one of the most favorable matchups on the slate.

Since June 1, Myers has made 15 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers, generating a 2.27 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 87 1/3 innings. He has allowed more than three earned runs just once during that span, and that outing came two months ago at Coors Field -- a start few fantasy managers would have considered using him for anyway.

In terms of the matchup, it doesn't get much better than squaring off against the Colorado Rockies away from Coors. On the road this season, the Rox have an NL-worst 77 wRC+ and an MLB-worst 28.2% strikeout rate.

Whatever your streaming plans are for Saturday, start with Myers, who is available in 80% of ESPN leagues, and go from there.

Everything else you need to know for Saturday

Yusei Kikuchi (55% rostered in ESPN leagues) has been dominant since joining the Houston Astros. In six starts with his new club, Kikuchi has produced a 2.57 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while striking out 47 batters in 35 innings, which translates to a K/9 rate of 12.1. The Arizona Diamondbacks present a tough matchup this weekend, but I'm still trusting Kikuchi as a streamer. He's pitching like a borderline ace right now.

Spencer Schwellenbach (51% rostered) finds himself in a similar situation, as he's slated to face the hot-hitting Toronto Blue Jays. Even with the tough matchup, it's difficult to overlook him as a streaming candidate. Schwellenbach owns a 2.66 ERA over his past 11 starts, with 72 Ks in 61 frames (10.6 K/9). He has also racked up seven or more strikeouts in seven of his past eight starts.

With a home matchup against the Detroit Tigers, Osvaldo Bido (17%) also finds himself in the streamer discussion for Saturday. The Tigers rank 25th in baseball with a 90 wRC+ in the second half, including a bloated 25.7% strikeout rate. Bido, meanwhile, has been a pleasant surprise since joining the Oakland Athletics starting rotation, posting a 3.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 over eight starts.

This is the time of year when some performances fly under the radar, and that must be the case with Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is rostered in only 17% of leagues. The 22-year-old rookie is hitting .328/.377/.563 over his last 35 games, with five homers, 23 RBIs, 25 runs and eight steals. Over just the last two weeks, he has been the No. 6 fantasy outfielder on the Player Rater. On Saturday, he gets the platoon advantage against right-hander Clark Schmidt, who will be making his first start since May.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

