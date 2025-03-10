Fantasy baseball news or noise: Cole's 2025 in doubt, Kirby and Alvarez to IL

Open Extended Reactions

It's March, and the fantasy baseball preseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Spring training games are taking place with several lineup-spot competitions beginning to take shape. Even so, many sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NBA, NHL and NCAA, where the games are currently taking center stage -- and understandably so.

Perhaps you're hearing about the latest baseball buzz only in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for draft day, or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

New York Mets C Francisco Alvarez out due to hand fracture

Alvarez, who hit 25 home runs during his 2023 rookie season but followed it up with only 11 last year, figures to miss most, if not all, of April. Because this is a hamate bone injury, it might take a bit for his power to return.

Alvarez was not among the first 10 catchers in ESPN ADP prior to this announcement, although he was close. ESPN standard formats require only one active catcher, so managers should avoid Alvarez and consider him as a May pickup based on performance.

The Mets will pivot to journeyman Luis Torrens, who hit 15 home runs for the 2021 Mariners but has had only six blasts since. Logan O'Hoppe of the Angels, Austin Wells of the Yankees and Ryan Jeffers of the Twins are among the readily available catching options to consider instead.

Fantasy impact: News

New York Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole might need Tommy John surgery

Cole, with 153 wins during his outstanding 12-year career, told reporters he was concerned that his injury might be serious enough for the ligament replacement surgery, which would cost him all of the 2025 season. Cole, who missed nearly half of 2024 with nerve inflammation, is calling his elbow pain the same as last year.

There should be more clarity in the coming days but, for now, fantasy managers surely cannot invest a third-round pick (Cole was going in the top 20 of ESPN ADP prior to this weekend) in the potential Hall of Famer, if any pick at all. The suddenly shorthanded Yankees, already turning to RHP Marcus Stroman with RHP Luis Gil sidelined, might rely on RHP Will Warren as well.

Fantasy impact: Big news

Kirby boasts 27 wins and a 3.44 ERA over the past two seasons -- and until this past weekend was among the top-50 selections in ESPN ADP. He has inflammation, but no structural damage, in his valuable shoulder. Still, the team is being cautious. Kirby should miss a few weeks of April, at least, as he builds up to a starter's workload. This news might be a big deal, but it sounds minor for now. If Kirby slips in drafts, he should become a strong value.

Fantasy impact: News

Atlanta Braves OF Jurickson Profar diagnosed with bone bruise in wrist

Profar, who hit a stunning .280 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs last season with the Padres -- easily his best MLB season, coming at age 31 -- jammed his left wrist while attempting a diving catch Saturday.

Profar, potentially the team's leadoff hitter with OF Ronald Acuna Jr. recovering from his knee injury, figures to sit this week. However, he and the team remain hopeful he will be in the Opening Day lineup in two-plus weeks. Profar has been among the top-25 outfielders in ESPN ADP and, even if he needs a bit longer to heal, this news should not drastically affect his value. Consider taking him in the middle rounds.

Fantasy impact: Noise, for now

Miami Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara under no innings limit

Alcantara, who missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, was one of fantasy's top hurlers in 2022, when he won 14 games with a 2.28 ERA. The Marlins have named Alcantara as their Opening Day starter, but few believe he will finish the season with the rebuilding club, as he's likely to be moved via trade at some point down the road prior to the league's deadline.

Fantasy managers are not currently treating Alcantara as a top-50 starting pitcher in ESPN ADP, but that's likely to change with the reveal of no 2025 cap for him. We cannot assume Alcantara pitches 200 innings, but he has looked terrific in spring action, and early reports are positive.

Fantasy impact: Minor news

Baltimore Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez dealing with elbow inflammation

Rodriguez, who won 13 games with a 3.86 ERA over 20 starts last season, has been among the top-40 starters in ESPN ADP, but this will change soon after the Orioles announced that Rodriguez will start the season on the IL. Once the organization's top pitching prospect, Rodriguez offers significant upside and fantasy managers are intrigued, but we should not assume this is a short-term absence, either. Move Rodriguez down on your draft lists, outside the top 50 starting pitchers, until we have more clarity.

Fantasy impact: News

Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson might miss Opening Day

Gunnar Henderson might not be ready to start the season in the Orioles lineup. Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Henderson, who finished seventh among all hitters in fantasy points last season, has a mild intercostal strain in his right side, and the team continues to preach patience. It is possible Henderson will need more than March to heal, but it seems unlikely that this will be an extended absence. Fantasy managers have already pushed Henderson's ADP out of the first round, but they shouldn't let him slip too far. Henderson could still blast another 37 home runs and steal 21 bases.

Fantasy impact: Mostly noise

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer continues outstanding spring

Scherzer, who made only nine starts for last season's Rangers, turns 41 years old in July. While it is better to see him thriving rather than struggling in spring games, this should not fool fantasy managers into believing the old Scherzer will return. For the record, Scherzer has permitted just two runs over nine spring innings, with 14 strikeouts against nary a walk. It's all positive, but Scherzer is not among the first 70 starting pitchers in ESPN ADP yet. That could change soon, but don't assume this level of performance will continue over 30 starts when the games count.

Fantasy impact: Noise