Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 11 ushers us into the month of June, where contenders begin separating from pretenders, the midseason trade market starts heating up, and Kyle Schwarber reigns supreme (seriously, he has a career June OPS 38 points higher than in any other individual month). Schwarber's track record neutralizes some of the worry of his Philadelphia Phillies playing all six of their games on the road, with half of them against left-handed starters.

Lou Gehrig Day will be celebrated around MLB on Sunday, June 1 (end of Week 10) and Monday, June 2 (beginning of Week 11), though the latter's limited slate of seven games affords teams not scheduled to play on that date the option to recognize the occasion on another home date. The New York Yankees, for example, will recognize Lou Gehrig Day on Tuesday, the first game of a six-game homestand spanning all of Week 11.

Speaking of those Yankees, in a 2025 scheduling oddity, they'll play their first games against their divisional rivals, the Boston Red Sox, from Friday through Sunday. During that same weekend, both Central Division leaders, the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers, will match up for a three-game series at Detroit's Comerica Park.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, June 2 7 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, June 3 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, June 4 15 12:10 PM 3 Thursday, June 5 12 12:15 PM 7 Friday, June 6 15 1:10 PM 1 Saturday, June 7 15 1:10 PM 10 Sunday, June 8 15 12:10 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 11

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Athletics 7 Athletics 7 Mets 7 White Sox 7 White Sox 7 Padres 7 Tigers 7 Giants 7 Diamondbacks 6 Dodgers 7 Reds 6 Orioles 6 Twins 7 Yankees 6 Cubs 6 Mets 7 Pirates 6 Astros 6 Padres 7 Cardinals 6 Royals 6 Giants 7 Rays 6 Phillies 6 Nationals 6 Rangers 6

Starting pitchers for Week 11

Hitting charts for Week 11