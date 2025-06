Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 13 is one of the busier ones on the schedule thus far, with 12 teams set to play full, seven-game weeks and the other 18 each aligned for at least six.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, head-to-head combatants in two of the past three National League postseasons and teams separated by two games in the NL West standings entering play on June 13, match up for a second consecutive week, this time for four games at Dodger Stadium from Monday through Thursday. The Dodgers took two of three in these teams' June 9-11 series at San Diego's Petco Park.

The New York Mets visit their two intradivision rivals that, before the season started, were expected to be their biggest competition for the NL East title. They'll begin with three games against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park and finish with three against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets and Braves, who squared off for a season-ending doubleheader to decide a pair of playoff spots in 2024, haven't yet faced each other in 2025. The Mets and Phillies met previously for a three-game set April 21-23 at Citi Field, a series the Mets swept.

On the AL side, we should see the return of one of fantasy baseball's best pitchers, as the Seattle Mariners' Logan Gilbert should rejoin their rotation early in the week during the team's home series against the Boston Red Sox. Gilbert could align for a two-start week, with the second matchup at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, June 16 7 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, June 17 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, June 18 15 4:10 PM 1 Thursday, June 19 14 12:40 PM 9 Friday, June 20 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, June 21 15 12:10 PM 9 Sunday, June 22 15 11:35 AM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 13

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Athletics 7 Athletics 7 Orioles 7 Orioles 7 Dodgers 7 Astros 7 Rockies 7 Marlins 7 Diamondbacks 6 Astros 7 Yankees 7 Red Sox 6 Angels 7 Rays 7 Guardians 6 Dodgers 7 Royals 6 Marlins 7 Brewers 6 Yankees 7 Mets 6 Phillies 7 Padres 7 Rays 7 Nationals 7

Starting pitchers for Week 13

Hitting charts for Week 13