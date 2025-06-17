Fantasy baseball: Impact of Devers trade on prospects

Open Extended Reactions

Nobody questions that new San Francisco Giants 3B/DH Rafael Devers was the best player involved in the sport-shaking, Sunday night blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox. But who will be the best player five seasons down the road?

It may be hard-hitting James Tibbs III, the 22-year-old outfield prospect acquired by Boston and subsequently filtered to Double-A Portland. Tibbs, the No. 13 selection in the 2024 amateur draft, is a smooth, left-handed slugger from Florida State with big power potential and excellent plate discipline. While he struggled in his initial foray with High-A Eugene last season (only a .455 OPS over 74 PA), he thrived at that level in 2025 (.857 OPS, 256 PA). Tibbs hit 12 home runs and drew 42 walks, compared to 45 strikeouts.

Neither Red Sox fans nor fantasy managers are likely to see Tibbs in the major leagues this season, not only because he needs more minor league seasoning and months at Triple-A, but also because part of the reason the organization moved Devers was due to a logjam of young hitters. Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony all need to play regularly and the Boston outfield is packed. However, if Tibbs hits as expected, he should force his way into the 2026 lineup.

In fact, even though things are crowded in Boston, one may argue that Tibbs actually saw his value increase with this trade, because of the innate difficulty presented to left-handed hitters at San Francisco's spacious Oracle Park. Hitting in Fenway Park is so much more fun. Dynasty managers should track how Tibbs performs this summer. He may not be Devers or Anthony anytime soon, but there is upside. Tibbs should be a top-100 prospect and fantasy-relevant next summer.

Meanwhile, back in San Francisco

It may not be all that long before Bryce Eldridge is called upon to man first base for the San Francisco Giants. AP

While many analysts judged Tibbs as San Francisco's No. 2 prospect and the organization lacks impact bats and overall depth, don't forget about Giants 1B prospect Bryce Eldridge. Some may believe Devers is bound to handle first base for the next few seasons, but that seems unlikely. Eldridge, 20, is the top Giants prospect -- a mammoth presence at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds who will hit for power (although his home ballpark will not help) without garnering large strikeout totals.

Eldridge started this season late due to a wrist injury. Then he slugged .512 over 140 PA for Double-A Richmond. Now he is at Triple-A Sacramento -- yes, the California state capital currently juggles two baseball teams from rival organizations -- and should be on-call for later this summer depending on how he performs and what the contending Giants need. Devers is the DH. The Dominic Smith/Wilmer Flores 1B platoon isn't blocking Eldridge. Do not assume the Devers trade adversely affects the youngster.

Stock rising

Brady House, 3B, Washington Nationals: House, the No. 11 selection in the 2021 amateur draft out of a Georgia high school, earned his promotion to the major leagues and debuted on Monday night. House was hitting .304/.353/.519 at Triple-A Rochester with 13 home runs. The Nationals have received paltry production from third base, with only two home runs all season and bad defense. House is a free swinger and unlikely to hit for high average in the majors, but there is power.

Jonah Tong, RHP, New York Mets: Tong, 22, boasts a 2.12 ERA, an 0.98 WHIP and an overwhelming 40% strikeout rate for Double-A Binghamton. The 2022 seventh-round pick has permitted 29 hits in 59⅓ innings. A promotion to Triple-A Syracuse is imminent, and fantasy managers should stash the Canadian in advance of a late-season shot with the big club. Tong is rostered in fewer ESPN standard leagues than higher-profile RHP Brandon Sproat, but Sproat has a 5.31 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP and an underwhelming K rate for Syracuse. Roster Tong instead.

Sam Basallo, C/1B, Baltimore Orioles: Basallo, still only 20 and raking for Triple-A Norfolk, figures to be closer to the big promotion with the news of 1B Ryan Mountcastle now likely to miss two months due to a hamstring strain. What are the Orioles waiting for? The left-handed hitting Basallo has 14 home runs, a solid walk rate and a better OPS against lefty pitching. Those in multi-catcher formats should preemptively add Basallo. He and Adley Rutschman will coexist nicely, with plenty of PA available.

In addition to Eldridge and Basallo, expect big-league summer promotions for Cincinnati Reds RHP Chase Burns, Philadelphia Phillies RHP Andrew Painter and Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Bubba Chandler, as well as Los Angeles Dodgers SS Alex Freeland, Seattle Mariners C Harry Ford and Houston Astros 2B Brice Matthews. For those needing stolen bases in roto formats, Tampa Bay Rays OF Chandler Simpson should be back in the majors and running soon.

Stock falling

Xavier Isaac, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays: Isaac, 21, is a patient, lefty-hitting slugger who many analysts expected to move quickly through the minor leagues. Instead, he may be stuck at Double-A Montgomery for some time. Isaac hit .211/.341/.349 for the Biscuits over 132 PA last season, and his .214/.371/.491 line over 140 PA this season is an improvement for walks and power, but a 31% strikeout rate remains a concern.

Quinn Mathews, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals: Mathews, 24, missed more than a month with shoulder woes, and the Stanford product remains rather inconsistent throwing strikes since his return to Triple-A Memphis. Mathews has a 4.88 ERA and a gaudy 2.00 WHIP over seven starts and only 24 innings, with 26 walks and 26 strikeouts. RHP Michael McGreevy has likely passed him on the organizational depth chart.

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees: Lombard, 20, debuted for Double-A Somerset six weeks ago, but he has hit only .208/.340/.296 there, with just one home run. Lombard is better known for his speed and plate approach, which attracts points-league fantasy managers. The Yankees can be patient with Lombard, son of the former MLB outfielder from 1998-2006, but fantasy managers in dynasty formats should not expect power.