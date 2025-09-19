Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Over his past eight starts, Yu Darvish 's ERA is 5.12, but his xFIP is 3.81. A delta this large indicates excess homers allowed and sure enough, Darvish yielded at least one long ball in each game, for a total of 10 spanning his prior 38 2/3 inning. While there could be some HR/FB misfortune, Darvish's command is likely also at fault. The San Diego Padres visit the Chicago White Sox, so homers shouldn't be a major issue. The White Sox home run rate facing right-handers is the fifth lowest in MLB.

The Milwaukee Brewers are giving the ball to swingman Chad Patrick for Saturday's road date with the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick is finishing the season in the rotation with Jose Quintana on the 15-day IL with a strained left calf. Patrick's last two appearances have been just one inning, but he should be able to give the club at least five frames. The Brewers should clinch the NL Central early next week, but the race for the National League's top seed could go down to the wire. The Cardinals were in play for the last wild card, but a 2-7 stretch heading into Friday's action knocked them out of contention.

Luis Morales is pitching himself into the Athletics 2026 rotation with a strong couple of months. He debuted on August 1 and has compiled a 3.08 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 38 frames. A 4.40 xFIP suggests Morales has been fortunate, but he's just 22-tears-old, so improving his skills could help fend off impending regression. Morales has a favorable schedule down the stretch, facing the Pittsburgh Pirates then the Kansas City Royals. The Pirates outing is a favorable matchup with Morales enjoying a park upgrade, facing a strikeout-prone lineup.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

Bailey Ober fanned a season-high nine batters in his last outing. However, he's slated to take the hill for one leg of a doubleheader as the Twins play the Guardians, where he'll face a lineup striking out less down the stretch while winning 12 of 13 games heading into Friday's action. Especially in leagues with a games started limit, there are safer options.

Hitters to stream on Saturday

The Minnesota Twins host the red-hot Cleveland Guardians for a pair. The Guardians are back in the playoff picture, thus are more likely to play their regulars in both ends. Kyle Manzardo, CJ Kayfus and Angel Martinez are the primary targets.

Betting tips

