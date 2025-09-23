Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

A strong case can be made for Jack Flaherty to step up in the crucial matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. He has pitched well lately with a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over his past four games, but only 17 strikeouts in 20 innings with a generous nine walks indicate the veteran has enjoyed a bit of recent good fortune. Even if he pitches well against the Guardians, Flaherty faces the lineup with the league's lowest strikeout rate, tempering fantasy potential. A lot more can go wrong than right in this AL Central encounter.

Andrew Alvarez's 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP to open his career seem impressive, but he fanned only 15 while issuing seven free passes in his inaugural 19 frames. The rookie left-hander is vulnerable, and the Atlanta Braves lineup sports a few right-handed batters in a position to benefit. Ha-Seong Kim, Marcell Ozuna and Nacho Alvarez Jr. lead the list.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.