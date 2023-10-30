Fantasy basketball tips, streamers and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's Games

Sunday's slate was rife with blowouts; only two of the day's six games finished within an 11-point margin, which also served to limit the fantasy fun to a degree.

A few notable outcomes from Sunday include Taurean Prince playing 41 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers, good for third-most on the team in the loss to the Sacramento Kings. It appears there is some value emerging for the journeyman wing as the Lakers host the Orlando Magic tonight. The rising star of the slate was the Kings' Keegan Murray, who added some nice defensive numbers to a full box score in the win over the rival Lakers.

Turning our attention to Monday's 11-game schedule, which appears full of expectedly high-scoring matchups. After all, there are at least six contests nearing or surpassing point totals of 230, evidence that offense could define the slate.

The marquee matchup might just be the Golden State Warriors in the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Pelicans. This game claims a 232.5 point total and features Zion Williamson vs. Draymond Green in the paint. Green, meanwhile, made his debut last night in a win over the Houston Rockets, but only logged 21 minutes. If you have space to stash him, the Pelicans' 3-and-D maven, Trey Murphy III, should be back at some point in November.

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Jalen Johnson, SF, Hawks (rostered in 16.2% of ESPN leagues): The Duke product is dunking his way to team-best shooting efficiency all while sustaining awesome defensive rates (2.7 combined blocks and steals) through three outings this season. Facing the oversized Minnesota frontcourt, this forward will be busy cutting and crashing around the rim.

Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Grizzlies (37.7%): With the Grizzlies dealing with a string of big injuries to their bigs, including likely season-ending scenarios with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, Tillman is now the man inside next to Jaren Jackson Jr. in most lineups. The undersized Mavericks come to Memphis this evening, setting up Tillman, who has nearly averaged a double-double through three games, in a great spot to deliver for fantasy managers.

Dereck Lively II, C, Mavericks (16.8%): The one true big that Dallas seems to trust is this rising rookie. Lively didn't stick on the floor much against the small-ball Nets in Brooklyn over the weekend, but he should see more run and could very well start again in this matchup with Memphis.

Projections and Analytics

BPI and fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Injuries powered by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m..m ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Injury Report:

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Calf); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Nets projections:

Hornets projections:

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m..m ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)

Pacers: None reported

Bulls projections:

Pacers projections:

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

7 p.m..m ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Toe)

Celtics projections:

Wizards projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m..m ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Calf)

Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

Timberwolves projections:

Hawks projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m..m ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Injury Report:

Blazers: Ish Wainright, (GTD - Calf); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Raptors: O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Leg); Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Blazers projections:

Raptors projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m..m ET, FedExForum, Memphis

Injury Report:

Mavericks: None reported

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Concussion); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Mavericks projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m..m ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Foot); Kevin Love, (GTD - Shoulder); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee)

Heat projections:

Bucks projections:

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m..m ET, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Injury Report:

Warriors: None reported

Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Pelicans projections:

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m..m ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Injury Report:

Pistons: None reported

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (GTD - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pistons projections:

Thunder projections:

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m..m ET, Ball Arena, Denver

Injury Report:

Jazz: Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Knee)

Nuggets: None reported

Jazz projections:

Nuggets projections:

Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m..m ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel)

Magic projections:

Lakers projections: