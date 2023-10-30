Fantasy basketball tips, streamers and projections for Monday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Monday's Games
Sunday's slate was rife with blowouts; only two of the day's six games finished within an 11-point margin, which also served to limit the fantasy fun to a degree.
A few notable outcomes from Sunday include Taurean Prince playing 41 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers, good for third-most on the team in the loss to the Sacramento Kings. It appears there is some value emerging for the journeyman wing as the Lakers host the Orlando Magic tonight. The rising star of the slate was the Kings' Keegan Murray, who added some nice defensive numbers to a full box score in the win over the rival Lakers.
Turning our attention to Monday's 11-game schedule, which appears full of expectedly high-scoring matchups. After all, there are at least six contests nearing or surpassing point totals of 230, evidence that offense could define the slate.
The marquee matchup might just be the Golden State Warriors in the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Pelicans. This game claims a 232.5 point total and features Zion Williamson vs. Draymond Green in the paint. Green, meanwhile, made his debut last night in a win over the Houston Rockets, but only logged 21 minutes. If you have space to stash him, the Pelicans' 3-and-D maven, Trey Murphy III, should be back at some point in November.
Monday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Jalen Johnson, SF, Hawks (rostered in 16.2% of ESPN leagues): The Duke product is dunking his way to team-best shooting efficiency all while sustaining awesome defensive rates (2.7 combined blocks and steals) through three outings this season. Facing the oversized Minnesota frontcourt, this forward will be busy cutting and crashing around the rim.
Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Grizzlies (37.7%): With the Grizzlies dealing with a string of big injuries to their bigs, including likely season-ending scenarios with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, Tillman is now the man inside next to Jaren Jackson Jr. in most lineups. The undersized Mavericks come to Memphis this evening, setting up Tillman, who has nearly averaged a double-double through three games, in a great spot to deliver for fantasy managers.
Dereck Lively II, C, Mavericks (16.8%): The one true big that Dallas seems to trust is this rising rookie. Lively didn't stick on the floor much against the small-ball Nets in Brooklyn over the weekend, but he should see more run and could very well start again in this matchup with Memphis.
Projections and Analytics
BPI and fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Injuries powered by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m..m ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Injury Report:
Nets: Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Calf); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle)
Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 36.1 FPTS (22.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.5 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 31.8 FPTS (14.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 23.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.3 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 21.2 FPTS (10.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 19.5 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Trendon Watford, PF: 19.1 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Dennis Smith Jr., PG: 17.2 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Hornets projections:
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG: 45.3 FPTS (20.5 pts, 6.7 reb, 8.4 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 40.1 FPTS (21.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.8 ast, 2.5 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 29.6 FPTS (16.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 27.1 FPTS (13.6 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.5 ast)
Mark Williams, C: 25.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 10.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Theo Maledon, PG: 17.6 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.4 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 17.4 FPTS (7.6 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m..m ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Injury Report:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)
Pacers: None reported
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 41.9 FPTS (26.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.9 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 33.7 FPTS (20.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 33.5 FPTS (15.5 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 29.3 FPTS (14.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 19.3 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 16.3 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Torrey Craig, SF/PF: 15.4 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 51.2 FPTS (21.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 11.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 25.3 FPTS (14.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.3 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 24.3 FPTS (13.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 22.1 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 5.0 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 22.0 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 20.2 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 17.7 FPTS (8.8 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards
7 p.m..m ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Injury Report:
Celtics: None reported
Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Toe)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 49.6 FPTS (29.4 pts, 8.8 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 40.5 FPTS (24.9 pts, 7.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.0 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 40.1 FPTS (18.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 7.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 37.8 FPTS (23.1 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 23.8 FPTS (12.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 17.8 FPTS (6.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Oshae Brissett, PF: 15.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 38.4 FPTS (23.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 29.8 FPTS (19.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 23.3 FPTS (11.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.1 ast)
Tyus Jones, PG: 22.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.1 ast)
Delon Wright, PG/SG: 19.0 FPTS (6.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 17.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 16.5 FPTS (8.2 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.2 blk)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m..m ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Calf)
Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 41.9 FPTS (26.4 pts, 7.0 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 37.3 FPTS (21.8 pts, 8.9 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.4 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Rudy Gobert, C: 32.5 FPTS (16.1 pts, 11.9 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.7 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 27.3 FPTS (13.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.9 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 19.8 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.6 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 19.2 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 14.6 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 52.9 FPTS (27.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 12.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 37.2 FPTS (19.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.5 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 24.9 FPTS (10.6 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 24.7 FPTS (13.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 22.2 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 20.6 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 18.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m..m ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Injury Report:
Blazers: Ish Wainright, (GTD - Calf); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)
Raptors: O.G. Anunoby, (GTD - Leg); Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Blazers projections:
Skylar Mays, SG: 27.0 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 26.5 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Jerami Grant, PF: 26.0 FPTS (16.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Deandre Ayton, C: 25.5 FPTS (11.2 pts, 9.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 20.2 FPTS (9.2 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.5 ast)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 17.6 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.3 ast)
Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF: 16.8 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Raptors projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 41.0 FPTS (22.3 pts, 7.5 reb, 4.5 ast)
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 37.9 FPTS (17.2 pts, 6.7 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.4 blk)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 28.1 FPTS (13.4 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 23.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 20.0 FPTS (9.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 18.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 1.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 17.2 FPTS (8.1 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m..m ET, FedExForum, Memphis
Injury Report:
Mavericks: None reported
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Concussion); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 55.4 FPTS (31.0 pts, 9.0 reb, 7.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 45.8 FPTS (27.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 24.7 FPTS (13.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Grant Williams, PF: 19.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Maxi Kleber, PF: 15.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 15.4 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 11.4 FPTS (7.2 pts, 1.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 40.7 FPTS (26.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.7 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 30.4 FPTS (15.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 28.0 FPTS (17.0 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 3.3 blk)
Ziaire Williams, SG: 15.7 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Derrick Rose, PG: 15.4 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
John Konchar, SG/SF: 13.1 FPTS (4.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m..m ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Injury Report:
Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Foot); Kevin Love, (GTD - Shoulder); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)
Bucks: Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 45.1 FPTS (26.4 pts, 6.5 reb, 4.9 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 39.7 FPTS (24.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 38.1 FPTS (24.1 pts, 9.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.5 blk)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 24.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.6 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 19.5 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Dru Smith, PG: 14.1 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Thomas Bryant, C: 13.8 FPTS (7.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Bucks projections:
Damian Lillard, PG: 55.1 FPTS (34.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 8.3 ast, 4.3 3PM)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 54.6 FPTS (31.3 pts, 13.2 reb, 6.9 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 30.2 FPTS (17.9 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.4 blk)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 26.8 FPTS (12.2 pts, 9.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Khris Middleton, SF: 24.4 FPTS (13.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.7 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG: 18.5 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Pat Connaughton, SG/SF: 17.7 FPTS (7.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m..m ET, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
Injury Report:
Warriors: None reported
Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 44.1 FPTS (24.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 6.0 ast, 4.0 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 31.8 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 6.3 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 31.8 FPTS (18.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.3 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 28.2 FPTS (15.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 23.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.3 ast)
Kevon Looney, PF/C: 19.8 FPTS (6.7 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Cory Joseph, PG: 15.7 FPTS (7.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.6 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 45.9 FPTS (27.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 7.2 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 41.0 FPTS (22.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 38.4 FPTS (26.2 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.2 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 27.6 FPTS (13.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.8 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 25.5 FPTS (12.0 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 15.4 FPTS (6.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 13.1 FPTS (5.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m..m ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
Injury Report:
Pistons: None reported
Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (GTD - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 39.3 FPTS (21.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Killian Hayes, PG: 29.9 FPTS (15.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.2 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 28.6 FPTS (14.1 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 28.0 FPTS (12.4 pts, 11.0 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 22.6 FPTS (13.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.9 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 21.8 FPTS (12.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 20.4 FPTS (9.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 47.1 FPTS (28.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.8 ast)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 34.6 FPTS (17.1 pts, 6.8 reb, 5.5 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 27.8 FPTS (14.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.0 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 24.4 FPTS (12.5 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 21.8 FPTS (8.7 pts, 9.5 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.4 blk)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 16.7 FPTS (7.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 16.1 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m..m ET, Ball Arena, Denver
Injury Report:
Jazz: Ochai Agbaji, (GTD - Knee)
Nuggets: None reported
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 40.9 FPTS (24.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.1 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 33.7 FPTS (20.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 28.8 FPTS (16.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.5 ast)
John Collins, PF: 25.3 FPTS (13.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 21.4 FPTS (9.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 18.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.6 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 18.3 FPTS (8.8 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.4 blk)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 59.8 FPTS (28.8 pts, 12.4 reb, 9.1 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 41.5 FPTS (21.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 30.5 FPTS (15.2 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 26.1 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 24.5 FPTS (11.0 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 14.3 FPTS (6.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 14.0 FPTS (7.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m..m ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Injury Report:
Magic: None reported
Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 30.9 FPTS (17.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 27.5 FPTS (15.9 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.3 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 26.5 FPTS (13.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 25.1 FPTS (13.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.6 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 20.0 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Markelle Fultz, PG/SG: 19.8 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 17.9 FPTS (7.6 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 46.3 FPTS (22.9 pts, 8.6 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 40.3 FPTS (22.7 pts, 12.4 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.1 blk)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 29.6 FPTS (15.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 25.6 FPTS (13.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.4 ast)
Christian Wood, PF/C: 17.2 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 16.9 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Gabe Vincent, PG: 16.3 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.2 ast)