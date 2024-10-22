Fantasy streamers and betting tips for Knicks-Celtics, Timberwolves-Lakers

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NBA season is finally here, and basketball action tips off with a Tuesday night doubleheader featuring the defending champion Boston Celtics taking on the new-look New York Knicks featuring Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. In the nightcap, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will battle LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

We have you covered with everything you need to know to set those fantasy basketball lineups and make your best bets for Tuesday's opening night.

ESPN's fantasy and betting basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

Four bets to make on Tuesday

Anthony Edwards enters the 2024-25 season as the clear leader of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points. Edwards is coming off his best season, where he averaged 25.9 PPG. He's now the clear leader in Minnesota with Towns in New York. Against the Lakers last season, he averaged 27.3 PPG over four games. More importantly, he took 21.3 shots per game. If his jumper isn't falling, he's not afraid to drive to the rim. The Lakers struggled to contain shooting guards last season, giving Edwards a big advantage here.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 35.5 points, rebounds and assists. Towns will be busy as a scorer, rebounder and facilitator against the Celtics in his first regular-season game with the Knicks. New York's frontcourt depth is decimated with Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa out. Towns should get all the minutes he can handle. He has averaged 22.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 3.6 APG during the past three seasons.

Derrick White over 1.5 steals and blocks. He has been a key part of the Celtics' defensive identity, earning a spot on the Olympic team this summer. White hit this mark in 67% of his games last season, including five times against the Knicks. He's in a great position for success on opening night. White averaged 1.0 SPG and 1.2 BPG last season.

Sam Hauser over 2.5 rebounds. Hauser is set to get more minutes against the Knicks with Kristaps Porzingis ruled out. He averaged 3.5 RPG in 22.1 MPG last season. In seven home games where he played 25-plus minutes without Porzingis, he cleared this line six times. Hauser is a key part of the Celtics' rotation following his contract extension this summer. He should clear this line with ease.

Top players to stream into your fantasy lineup