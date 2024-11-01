Fantasy picks and betting tips for Friday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

The NBA is in full swing as we move past the sugar high of Halloween and flip the calendar to November. There are nine games on the calendar Friday night, highlighted by a rematch of last season's Western Conference Semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Nikola Jokic is already deep into MVP form, with two triple-doubles and two 40-point efforts in his four games thus far. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is currently on pace to set an NBA record for 3-pointers taken per game (13.3 3PA) and (ESPNBET Alert!) is taking early aim at the NBA 3-point crown. Should be a fun matchup.

Let's dig deeper into this, and all of the other NBA action on this TGIF weekend-eve. As always, we'll identify some fantasy hoops streamer options as well as some betting angles of interest.

Friday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Payton Pritchard, PG, Boston Celtics (available in 74.7% of ESPN leagues)

Pritchard is becoming a metronome with his production. He now has four straight games with at least 15 points and four made 3-pointers. He is coming off a season-high 39 minutes against the Pacers and is also contributing in other categories, with back-to-back games of eight combined rebounds and assists plus at least one steal. On Friday, Pritchard faces a very friendly Charlotte Hornets defense that is allowing the most fantasy points in the NBA to opposing point guards.

Kevin Huerter, SG, Sacramento Kings (available in 81.0% of ESPN leagues)

Huerter is quietly recovering from left shoulder surgery and is starting to produce to his norms. He has scored at least 14 points in each of his last three games, averaging 15.3 PPG, 3.3 3PG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG and 1.3 BPG in 28.7 MPG. On Friday, he'll face a friendly Atlanta Hawks defense that ranks in the bottom eight in the NBA in fantasy points allowed to both point guards and shooting guards.

Tre Mann, PG, Hornets (available in 70.4% of ESPN leagues)

Mann has been one of the best sixth men in the NBA in the early season and is playing himself into the first Sixth Man of the Year conversations. He is averaging 20.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, 3.0 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 28.5 MPG off the Hornets' bench.

Snellings' bets for Friday

play 1:21 Stat Stories: Thursday's standout NBA fantasy performances Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NBA from Thursday, including Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant.

Cleveland Cavaliers -7.5 vs. Orlando Magic (-105)

The Cavaliers are playing the best ball in the NBA to start the season. They join the Oklahoma City Thunder as the last two remaining undefeated teams, and the Cavaliers lead the NBA with a +18.2 net point differential. The Magic were off to a strong start as well, but the loss of Paolo Banchero (oblique) really weakens their outlook. Banchero leads the team in both scoring (29.0 PPG) and assists (5.6 APG) as the centerpiece of the offense, and he's second on the Magic with 8.8 RPG as well. In the early going, the Magic have been 10.7 points per 100 possession better with Banchero on the court than with him on the bench. I think the Cavaliers overwhelm the Magic tonight in a comfortable win.

DeMar DeRozan OVER 20.5 points (-130)

DeRozan has been very consistent as a scorer with the Kings, notching at least 20 points in all four of his games. DeRozan is averaging 23.0 PPG and has scored at least 23 in three of those four contests. On Friday, he faces a friendly Hawks defense that allows the sixth-most points to opposing small forwards (23.5 PPG allowed to the position).

Austin Reaves OVER 24.5 total points, assists and rebounds (-125)

This looks like a great bounce-back spot for Reaves. He is coming off his worst game of the season, where he managed only seven points, two rebounds and three assists in a blowout loss in Cleveland on Wednesday. But in his other four games, Reaves has averaged 19.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 5.3 APG (31.6 PAR) with a PAR of at least 25 in all four. On Friday, Reaves faces a Toronto Raptors squad that allows the fourth-most points in the NBA to opposing shooting guards (27.0 PPG allowed to the position).

Coby White OVER 19.5 points (-120)

White broke out as a scorer last season, and thus far is continuing that progression to start this one. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games and is averaging 21.3 PPG during that span. White could also carry a larger scoring load than usual if Zach LaVine (questionable, shoulder) is either limited or unable to go Friday.

Nikola Jokic OVER 47.5 total points, assists and rebounds (-110)

As mentioned earlier, Jokic has either a triple-double or has scored 40 points in all four games this season. But he hasn't done both the mega-scoring and the triple-double in the same game, so the question becomes, which way will Jokic dominate tonight? Jokic is averaging 31.5 PPG on the season, so the over on his points (over 27.5, -105) could be solid action. Similarly, he is +230 to notch a triple-double, and that's solid as well. But however his game presents, he is likely to produce a big total PAR. In his last three outings, Jokic has averaged 36.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG and 8.0 APG (57.0 PAR) with a PAR of at least 54 in all three games.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -10.5 (-110) | Hornets 10.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -500 | Hornets 360

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 6.9, straight up 72%, 225.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Sam Hauser, (GTD - Back); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Foot)

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Hip); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot)

Celtics projections:

Hornets projections:

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Magic 7.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Magic 240 | Cavaliers -300

Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 8, straight up 74%, 218.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Illness); Goga Bitadze, (GTD - Foot); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr., (GTD - Thumb); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Cavaliers projections:

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -6.5 (-110) | Pistons 6.5 (-110)

Money line: Knicks -270 | Pistons 215

Total: 217.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.5, straight up 58%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Wrist); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Knicks projections:

Pistons projections:

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -6.5 (-110) | Hawks 6.5 (-110)

Money line: Kings -240 | Hawks 195

Total: 236.5 (-105 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 4.4, straight up 64%, 235.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Orlando Robinson, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Dyson Daniels, (OUT - Hip); Dominick Barlow, (OUT - Back); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Thigh); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Hamstring); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Kings projections:

Hawks projections:

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 1.5 (-105) | Nets -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Bulls 105 | Nets -125

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 1.3, straight up 54%, 222.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Shoulder); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist)

Nets: Trendon Watford, (GTD - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)

Bulls projections:

Nets projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -9.5 (-110) | Raptors 9.5 (-110)

Money line: Lakers -450 | Raptors 340

Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 7.6, straight up 73%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Back); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Pelvis); Ja'Kobe Walter, (GTD - Shoulder); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Scottie Barnes, (OUT - Orbital)

Lakers projections:

Raptors projections:

Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers -4.5 (-110) | Pelicans 4.5 (-110)

Money line: Pacers -180 | Pelicans 150

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 3.8, straight up 62%, 228.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Knee); Myles Turner, (GTD - Ankle)

Pelicans: Daniel Theis, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Back); Yves Missi, (GTD - Hip); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Thigh); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Hamstring); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Hand)

Pacers projections:

Pelicans projections:

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Nuggets 4.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets 150 | Timberwolves -180

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 3.2, straight up 61%, 218.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (GTD - Ankle)

Timberwolves: None reported

Nuggets projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -11.5 (-105) | Blazers 11.5 (-115)

Money line: Thunder -650 | Blazers 425

Total: 220.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 6.7, straight up 71%, 221.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Hand); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Hamstring); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Shoulder)

Thunder projections:

Blazers projections: