Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid lead race to sign Wirtz

Real Madrid are hoping to beat some of their biggest European rivals to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, while Liverpool are scouting the Premier League to find possible replacements for Mohamed Salah. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from the world of soccer.

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

- Manchester City and Bayern Munich have recently expressed their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, but Real Madrid are the front-runners for the 21-year-old, according to Florian Plettenberg. He reports that discussions have already occurred between Los Blancos officials and the player's representatives, though Madrid have yet to negotiate directly with Leverkusen. Bayer are reluctant to let Wirtz leave and remain hopeful they can convince the German international to stay beyond 2027.

- Liverpool are scouting Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo as they look at attackers to add to Arne Slot's squad, Sky Sports reports. This is an especially important area for the club due to Mohamed Salah's possible summer departure if the 32-year-old does not agree a contract extension beyond the end of the season. Mbuemo has already scored eight league goals for Brentford this season, just one behind his best tally for a whole campaign, while Semenyo has continued to impress with three goals and an assist so far this term.

- Trent Alexander-Arnold could agree a deal to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid within a matter of weeks, reports Football Insider. The Spanish side are said to be "making advances" to lure the versatile 26-year-old from Anfield, and Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the LaLiga giants from Jan. 1. Liverpool are said to be doing everything they can to persuade the homegrown star to stay, along with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

- Barcelona are among a number of European clubs taking an interest in Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, according to Sport. The 22-year-old starred for Lille as they secured UEFA Champions League qualification last season, and he impressed once again during the French side's 1-0 victory against Real Madrid last month. The Blaugrana are said to have been monitoring his form for a year, but there are a growing number of clubs also plotting their own move.

- Tottenham Hotspur look set to take up their option of signing Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso for a fixed fee of €25 million next summer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The move to bring the 23-year-old USMNT player to the Premier League comes as part of the existing deal that has seen Argentine Giovani Lo Celso leave north London for Betis. However, there is a time limit for Spurs to take up their option, with the deal only eligible until June 2025.

ESPN FC analyst and former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol fears that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be tempted to leave Anfield when his contract expires next summer and join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

play 0:59 Nicol fears that Real Madrid will tempt Alexander-Arnold to sign Steve Nicol reacts to Real Madrid's reported interest in Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

- Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak but the Sweden international remains a target for other top teams in the Premier League and in Europe. (Football Insider)

- There is no date set for Juventus and striker Dušan Vlahović to discuss the striker's new contract, replacing his current €12m-a-year deal which runs until 2026. (Calciomercato)

- Former Barcelona manager Xavi personally intervened to stop the club letting a 15-year-old Lamine Yamal leave the club to join Paris Saint-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Sporting CP are having to fend off interest in a number of their players this season, and Geovany Quenda is the latest star to be attracting interest from clubs such as Juventus and Manchester City (Tuttosport)

- Tottenham Hotspur are considering a summer move to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, who is out on loan at Real Valladolid and is out of contract at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

- Werder Bremen are open to loaning out former Manchester United youth player Isak Hansen-Aaroen in January, as the 20-year-old attacking midfielder is yet to play any minutes this season. (Florian Plettenberg)