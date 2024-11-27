Fantasy picks and betting tips for Wednesday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA will get Thanksgiving Day off, which means Wednesday night's games will be the only action between the Tuesday and Friday NBA Cup outings. There will be a whopping 14 games on tap on Wednesday, making it one of the busiest nights of the season. This is also another night where there may be less need for streamers since most fantasy hoops managers will have their entire rosters at their disposal.

Some games immediately catch. The Timberwolves face off against the Kings; the last time they played was an overtime classic where the two teams combined for 256 points and two players combined to score 96 of those points. Jalen Brunson returns to Dallas for his current Knicks squad to face his former team. We get another Wemby vs. LeBron matchup, which could one day be considered historic in a "best players of two eras clashed" kind of way. And the Thunder and Warriors battle for the top spot in the Western Conference, a sentence very few people would've expected to read entering the season.

Here are the fantasy streamers and betting angles to know about for this Thanksgiving Eve slate.

Wednesday's Stream Team

Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers (Available in 79.3% of ESPN leagues)

Jerome has been a huge contributor in the Cavaliers backcourt of late. In his past four games, two starts and two off the bench, he has averaged 22.3 PPG, 5.0 APG, 3.8 3PG, 2.3 RPG and 1.3 SPG in 27.8 MPG. With Caris LeVert out, Jerome is relied upon as an important perimeter scorer and offense creator for the Cavaliers.

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans (68.6% available)

Murphy is questionable to play Wednesday with a knee contusion, to be cautious, but he's playing so well he should be rostered in general, streaming aside. His numbers improved steadily in his first couple weeks back from injury, and in his past two outings he has averaged 24 PPG, 5 RPG, 4 APG and 3.5 SPG. If he does play on Wednesday, he should again produce viable fantasy starter caliber numbers.

On a side note, pay attention to his new teammate Elfrid Payton (available in 90.2% of ESPN leagues) as well. Payton had been out of the NBA since 2022, but signed with the Pels last week and has been effective in all three games so far. He outright detonated in his last outing, dishing 21 assists and flirting with a triple-double with 14 points and 7 rebounds to boot.

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (75.0%)

Stewart has been making big contributions on defense of late to supplement his fantasy basketball value. He has multiple blocked shots in three straight games and five of his past six overall, and is a nightly double-double threat to boot. In his past three outings, "Beef Stew" has averaged 9.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.3 BPG, 3.0 APG, 1.0 SPG in 24.0 MPG off the bench.

Snellings' bets for the day

Odds by ESPN BET

LaMelo Ball over 32.5 points (-110)

Ball is in an NBA Jam "He's on fire!" mode right now. In his past three games, Ball has averaged 43.0 PPG, with at least 35 points scored in all three games. Ball is shooting well during that stretch, making 48.4% of his shots, but the bigger key is his volume. He has taken a whopping 31.7 shots, including 14.0 3-point attempts, with an additional 9.7 free throw attempts in his past three games. With Miles Bridges, Tre Mann and all of the Hornets' starting centers sidelined, Ball and Brandon Miller have taken it upon themselves to score the ball almost every time down the court. On Wednesday, Ball will face a Heat team on the second half of a back-to-back that just got torched by another scoring point guard, Damian Lillard, for 37 points on Tuesday.

Coby White has averaged 18.8 PPG in his last 10 games. Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Coby White over 16.5 points (-125)

This is a game that could produce several big scoring efforts, so White is just the most appealing of multiple points props I'm eyeing in this one. White gets the nod because his 16.5 point line is fairly low for a player like him, plus he has a good matchup. White is averaging 19.2 PPG this season after averaging 19.1 PPG last season, and he has scored 18 or more points in 12 of his past 16 games. He'll be playing a lot of lead guard against a Magic squad that allows opposing point guards to score 26.9 PPG, the third-highest mark in the NBA.

Jared McCain over 20.5 points (-130)

Joel Embiid will sit out Wednesday's game with a knee injury, which means McCain and Tyrese Maxey will be called upon to carry the scoring load again on Wednesday. McCain has proved elite at this role, averaging 25.1 PPG in his past eight outings. Maxey scored at least 20 points in the first seven of those games, and will look to bounce-back on Wednesday after managing "only" 18 points in short minutes of a blowout in his last outing. McCain will be facing a Rockets team on the second half of a back-to-back that played an overtime game on Tuesday.

De'Aaron Fox over 26.5 points (-125)

Fox is coming off his worst scoring effort of the season on Monday, managing only 14 points against the Thunder. But conditions are ripe for him to have a monster bounce-back effort on Wednesday. He's facing a Timberwolves team that he torched for 60 points in their last outing two weeks ago under similar conditions. DeMar DeRozan will sit Wednesday with a back injury, the same way he sat the last time Fox lit up the TImberwolves. In the three games DeRozan has missed this season, Fox averaged 45.7 PPG with at least 28 points scored in all three outings.

Spurs +2.5 over Lakers (-110)

These two teams head into this matchup trending in opposite directions. The Lakers have lost three straight games, the past two of which by a combined 52 points to the Nuggets and Suns. The Spurs, on the other hand, have won four straight against strong competition, including victories over the top-2 teams in the West by record, the Thunder and Warriors. The Spurs are playing at home and getting consistent contributions from rookie Stephon Castle in support of Wembanyama, and I look for them to at least keep this matchup close with a good chance to win outright.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 22.5 total points and rebounds (-110)

Hartenstein has played two games in his Thunder career. He has double-doubles with 27 total points and rebounds in both games, and he's still ramping up. He came off the bench in his first game back before starting and playing more than 30 minutes for the first time in his second game. More importantly, Hartenstein has played with visible energy and hop since his return, and will face a relatively undersized Warriors squad that allows opposing centers to grab a whopping 17.0 RPG, the highest mark in the NBA.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -3.5 (-115) | Hornets +3.5 (-105)

Money line: Heat -170 | Hornets +140

Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 3.4, straight up 61%, 217.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (GTD - Knee); Kevin Love, (GTD - Back)

Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Shoulder); Mark Williams, (GTD - Foot); Miles Bridges, (GTD - Knee); Nick Richards, (GTD - Ribs)

Heat projections:

Hornets projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks +10.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Hawks +400 | Cavaliers -600

Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 11.3, straight up 82%, 242.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Trae Young, (NA - Achilles); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Dean Wade, (OUT - Ankle); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +10.5 (-110) | Pacers -10.5 (-110)

Money line: Blazers +400 | Pacers -600

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 7.6, straight up 73%, 232.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Finger); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Kris Murray, (GTD - Chest); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Back); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Concussion); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Johnny Furphy, (GTD - Ankle); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee); Ben Sheppard, (OUT - Oblique)

Blazers projections:

Pacers projections:

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls +10.5 (-110) | Magic -10.5 (-110)

Money line: Bulls +360 | Magic -500

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 6.5, straight up 70%, 223.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Adama Sanogo, (GTD - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot)

Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Bulls projections:

Magic projections:

Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -5.5 (-105) | 76ers +5.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets -215 | 76ers +175

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 7.7, straight up 74%, 215.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Steven Adams, (GTD - Knee)

76ers: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Back); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Paul George, (OUT - Knee)

LA Clippers Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -10.5 (-115) | Wizards +10.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers -600 | Wizards +400

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 4, straight up 63%, 228.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kobe Brown, (GTD - Back); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); Norman Powell, (GTD - Hamstring); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Justin Champagnie, (GTD - Hamstring); Jordan Poole, (OUT - Hip); Tristan Vukcevic, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers projections:

Wizards projections:

New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -4.5 (-105) | Mavericks +4.5 (-115)

Money line: Knicks -175 | Mavericks +145

Total: 233.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.8, straight up 59%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Illness); Klay Thompson, (GTD - Foot); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Illness); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Wrist)

Knicks projections:

Mavericks projections:

Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons +8.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -8.5 (-105)

Money line: Pistons +285 | Grizzlies -365

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 8.3, straight up 75%, 227.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Hip); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Hip); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Knee); Zach Edey, (OUT - Ankle)

Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings +3.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Kings +135 | Timberwolves -165

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.6, straight up 65%, 223.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Mason Jones, (GTD - Hamstring); DeMar DeRozan, (NA - Back); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Calf)

Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (GTD - Calf); Mike Conley, (GTD - Toe)

Kings projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors +2.5 (-105) | Pelicans -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Raptors +120 | Pelicans -145

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.2, straight up 51%, 221.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: D.J. Carton, (GTD - Ankle); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Calf); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Calf); Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Hand); Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Back); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -2.5 (-115) | Spurs +2.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers -145 | Spurs +120

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 2.1, straight up 57%, 232.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Bronny James, (GTD - Heel); Jaxson Hayes, (NA - Ankle); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT - Knee); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Thumb)

Lakers projections:

Spurs projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +8.5 (-105) | Suns -8.5 (-115)

Money line: Nets +290 | Suns -380

Total: 219.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 11.5, straight up 82%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Ankle); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Back); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot)

Suns: Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -9.5 (-110) | Jazz +9.5 (-110)

Money line: Nuggets -450 | Jazz +340

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4.5, straight up 65%, 233.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Peyton Watson, (NA - Hip); Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf)

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Kyle Filipowski, (GTD - Ankle); Lauri Markkanen, (NA - Knee)

Nuggets projections:

Jazz projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -2.5 (-105) | Warriors +2.5 (-115)

Money line: Thunder -140 | Warriors +120

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 1.1, straight up 54%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Hip); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Finger)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Illness); Stephen Curry, (NA - Knee); Quinten Post, (OUT - Thumb)

Thunder projections:

Warriors projections: