Fantasy basketball: Buzelis, Eason and other top sleepers to target

Payton Pritchard made the fifth-most 3-pointers in the NBA last season. Deni Avdija became an offensive force down the stretch last spring. Josh Giddey turned into a triple-double machine after the All-Star break.

Fantasy managers, rankings and the overall draft market are undoubtedly sharper these days, but the convergence of talent and opportunity will continue to deliver fun new names every season.

With value in mind, be sure to check out our staff's roundtable on sleepers, breakouts, and busts, where I nominate Kevin Porter Jr. as a notable backcourt sleeper given what could be a rewarding workload for the new-look Milwaukee Bucks.

With a lens on finding players who have potential to outproduce expectations, the focus of this list is on players found outside the top 100 picks on average in ESPN live draft results.

Zach Edey, C, Memphis Grizzlies: Patience is required with Edey. The massive Memphis center is set to miss time with a significant ankle injury. Once back, he could command an awesome workload as a focal point in Tuomas Iisalo's offense. Edey's pace and usage working with Ja Morant were encouraging last season, suggesting there's room for the young big to become a two-way fantasy force as early as this winter. Teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. is a deep sleeper to consider thanks to also being one of Iisalo's favorites from last spring's short run together.

Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers: Available deep into the middle rounds, Nembhard has already shown an ability to handle high-leverage playmaking duties. Don't let the lack of scoring pop throw you off the trail, as Nembhard could prove above-average in 3-pointers, assists, steals, and rebounds as a combo guard. Center Jay Huff is a stretch big with rim protection potential worth stashing in case he earns a real slice of the vacated Myles Turner minutes.

Tari Eason, SF/PF, Houston Rockets: Eason fills in gaps all over the floor. With the team likely to feature larger lineups in the wake of a major backcourt injury, Eason should play a major role in the Houston rotation. Known to maximize his minutes, Eason's elevated role this year could see him join the rare tier of defenders who average three combined steals and blocks.

Reed Sheppard, SG, Houston Rockets: Prolific defensive rates surfaced in college. Such production usually translates well to the pros, but Shepard's lack of traditional size and length adds some risk. The injury to Fred VanVleet could mean speeding up Shepard's timeline. The Rockets enter the season with a void for playmaking and tough shotmaking. Opportunity knocks for a gifted prospect.

Jaden Ivey, SG/PG, Detroit Pistons: Stellar catch-and-shoot efficiency emerged last season, albeit in a smaller sample. Ivey has shown signs of being able to thrive as a satellite in addition to an on-ball playmaker, adding dimension to his profile ahead of a pivotal season. With the Pistons losing a good bit of complementary scoring from last year's roster, Ivey's offensive upside appears underrated.

Toumani Camara, PF/SF, Portland Trail Blazers: Somewhat similar to Eason, Camara is one of the more effective and versatile wing defenders in the league. This unique skill leads to lots of playing time. Don't overlook the "glue" guys when building depth, especially in roto and category leagues where "stocks" have higher impact.

Cam Whitmore, SF, Washington Wizards: A bucket's bucket, Whitmore will seek to challenge Brooklyn's Cam Thomas in the irrational confidence category. This Villanova product could play big minutes and shoot at will from all over the perimeter for a team with one of the more fluid forward rotations heading into the new campaign.

Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, Chicago Bulls: After a strong finish to his rookie campaign, there is a sense of momentum with Buzelis as a fantasy force. With the team likely to empower the second-year forward, Buzelis could shine as the rare 3-and-D wing with strong block production.