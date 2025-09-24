Open Extended Reactions

Whether you are trying fantasy basketball for the first time or are an experienced fantasy hoops veteran, the 2025-26 ESPN fantasy basketball draft guide has everything you need to crush your drafts.

From rankings and projections to sleepers, breakouts and busts, we've got you covered from every angle, all in one convenient place.

Rankings and Projections

Top 150 H2H points rankings

André Snellings ranks his top 150 players for leagues that use head-to-head points scoring systems.

Top 150 H2H roto and category rankings

André Snellings reveals his top 150 players for leagues that use roto and category scoring systems.

Sortable player projections

Every point, rebound, steal, 3-pointer, block, turnover, steal, field goal and free throw taken makes a difference in fantasy. We have them all projected for you right here.

Mock drafts

10-team, head-to-head points (Sept. 22)

Strategy and advice

Sleepers, breakouts and busts

Which fantasy basketball players are going to exceed expectations? Who will flop the hardest? Who is ready to take things to an elite level? Our experts identify their picks.

Our experts list five players they are targeting in drafts

Take a look at which players our fantasy analysts don't want to leave drafts without.

Should you draft Cooper Flagg at his current draft position?

Our analysts weigh in on the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft and what type of fantasy production they expect out of him as a rookie.

Other helpful tips

10 tips to help you win your fantasy basketball league

André Snellings lays out what it takes to put yourself in the best position to win your league ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

How to ace your salary cap draft

Are you ready for your salary cap draft? Jim McCormick lays out helpful strategies and tactics you can use for a successful draft.

The pros and cons of points, roto and category leagues

Which fantasy basketball scoring format should you play? Jim McCormick breaks down the most popular options so you can choose for yourself.

Tools

Create a league | Get the league back together | Join a league

Create, reactivate or join a league today!

Mock draft lobby

Take part in some mock drafts to work out the kinks before your real ones. Practice makes perfect.

Average draft position (ADP)/live draft results

Get a leg up on your opponents by knowing where each player is being selected in ESPN drafts so you can get the best value possible.

ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101: How to play

Thinking about trying fantasy basketball for the first time? Here is everything you need to know so you can join in on the fun.

Analytics glossary

Wondering what things such as eFG%, pace, usage rate and CARMELO mean? Seth Walder explains each notable NBA advanced analytics term so you can use them to your advantage.