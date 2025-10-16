Open Extended Reactions

Sometimes if you do enough fantasy basketball mock drafts, consume a lot of preseason content and listen to what everyone seems to be saying, everything starts to look and sound the same.

Certain players are regarded one way, others are viewed another, and opinions outside of that are hard to find. But just because there's a common thought or belief about a player doesn't mean it's right.

That's why we asked our fantasy basketball experts André Snellings, Eric Moody, Eric Karabell, Jim McCormick and Steve Alexander to identify one player they feel differently about for this season compared with the rest of the crowd.

Joel Embiid provides a big value after Round 3

Play the No. 1 fantasy game for free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Embiid will participate in 62 games and average 28 PPG, 10 RPG and 1.5 BPG, making him a fourth- or fifth-round bargain. It is so easy to be pessimistic about Embiid and not only the constant concerns about him staying healthy, but the numbers when he does play. Many forget he averaged 67 games for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and the numbers were fantastic. It really wasn't that long ago. OK, so perhaps Embiid sits all/most situations with back-to-back games, but I will be optimistic and predict big things for Embiid and the 76ers, even if I remain scared to invest top-30 draft capital in fantasy. -- Karabell

Anthony Davis shouldn't be drafted in the first round

Davis is being drafted in the first round of fantasy drafts, but I don't see it. It looks to me like he's somewhat out of shape and hasn't done much to get excited about in the preseason, and his injury history is staggering. Add in that Kyrie Irving is not likely to play this season, and it's hard to see the Mavericks having a lot to play for down the stretch. I'm letting someone else draft Davis in all of my leagues, as the risk is too great. -- Alexander

Zion Williamson should be taken before the third round

Everyone's treating Williamson like a risky fantasy pick, but the ceiling is massive. He put up 24.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 5.3 APG in 30 games last season and also posted career-best marks in steals and blocks. Yes, durability is a concern, as he has played 30 or fewer games in four of six seasons, but he enters 2025-26 in the best shape of his career. If he stays healthy, Williamson can smash his ADP (33.0) and finish inside the top 20. -- Moody

Jamal Murray's fantasy value is inflated

Last season marked a career effort statistically, yet it still wasn't elite production compared with the high bar set at point guard in the NBA. I am a fan of Murray's game from a real basketball lens, but not as enthused in fantasy given the lack of any single special category. Denver capably replaced the usage and shooting volume of Michael Porter Jr. (with Cameron Johnson) and arguably has more shot creation rostered than last season. -- McCormick

Reed Sheppard has what it takes to be a top-60 guy

I am higher on Sheppard than most. I think he is a clear top-60 player in category leagues and has similar upside in points leagues. Coming out of the 2024 NBA draft, I had Sheppard as the player in his class most ready to produce, with a consistent 3-point shot and strong combo guard skills. But Sheppard was drafted to a Rockets team with too many quality perimeter options to get an opportunity as a rookie. After the team traded two perimeter starters for Kevin Durant and lost Fred VanVleet to injury, Sheppard is now poised to earn starter's minutes and an honorary "Sophomore of the Year" award this season. -- Snellings