ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals tip off Tuesday after group play concluded on Nov. 28. Four matchups will determine who punches a ticket to the semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Eastern Conference teams play tonight, with the Miami Heat visiting Orlando to take on the Magic and the New York Knicks traveling to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors.

The Knicks dominated the Raptors in their earlier meeting and have been nearly unbeatable at home, though they've struggled on the road, and this time they'll face Toronto away from Madison Square Garden. Toronto enters the matchup as the East's fourth seed but has dropped three straight and is just 1-3 on its current homestand.

In their previous meeting, Jalen Brunson had just 18 points on 6-of-19 shooting, a rare off night considering he's shooting 47.1% from the field this season. Brunson has averaged 29.8 PPG on the road compared to 26.9 PPG at home.

Let's break down the action and find some fantasy streamers and betting angles to make the most of tonight's slate.

Tuesday's fantasy stream team

Anthony Black, PG/SG, Orlando Magic (rostered in 27.0% of ESPN leagues)

Black has an important role in the Magic backcourt, and even though he isn't starting, he remains an excellent streamer who contributes points, rebounds and assists. He has scored at least 26 fantasy points in three of his last four games and could see more minutes with Franz Wagner out.

Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF, New York Knicks (5.1%)

The Knicks have several role players sidelined which positions Clarkson see increased minutes and ball-handling opportunities. The Raptors have struggled against perimeter scorers. Clarkson's scoring efficiency and ability to generate offense off the bench make him a strong streamer. In the last three games in which he's played at least 30 minutes, Clarkson has averaged 32.0 fantasy points per game.

Moody's bets for Tuesday

Jakob Poeltl UNDER 9.5 points (-108)

This isn't a good matchup for Poeltl. He doesn't shoot 3s, and a high percentage of his points come in the paint, an area where the Knicks are one of the best teams in the league at limiting production. Poeltl has gone under this line in three of his last five games and in two of his last three against the Knicks. He has also struggled in games without RJ Barrett, going under this line in four of the six games Barrett has missed this season.

Anthony Black OVER 23.5 points, rebounds and assists (-120)

Black has been coming on strong for the Magic, and with Wagner dealing with a left high-ankle sprain, he should continue to prosper. He has cleared this line in four of his last five games. During that span, Black has averaged 13.4 field-goal attempts, 11.6 rebound chances, and 8.6 assists per game. The Heat have allowed the ninth most points, the second most rebounds and the most assists per game to point guards this season.

Top Daily Fantasy values of the day

$8100+ salaries

Jalen Brunson, PG, New York Knicks ($9,000): Brunson's fantasy production is primarily tied to points and assists, but in the right matchups he can deliver exceptional DFS performances, and Tuesday's game against the Raptors is one of them. He has just three games this season with 50 or more fantasy points. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable with a calf injury, and if he doesn't play Brunson could see an uptick in usage against the Raptors. With a spot in Las Vegas on the line, Brunson should log heavy minutes against Toronto.

Scottie Barnes, SF/SG/PF, Toronto Raptors ($8,900): After one of his worst games of the season last Friday against the Hornets, when he finished with 26.8 fantasy points, Barnes bounced back Sunday with 48.2 fantasy points while contributing across nearly every statistical category. He's on pace for career highs in points per game and field goal percentage. Barnes has averaged 44.1 fantasy points per game this season. Expect him to stay busy against the Knicks.

$6100-$8000 salaries

Norman Powell, SG/SF, Miami Heat ($6,800): Powell has prospered this season in the Heat's new fast-paced, free-flowing offense. Over his last five games he has averaged 32.9 fantasy points, and even with Tyler Herro expected to return after missing two games with a toe injury, Powell should remain productive. Herro and Powell on the floor together stretch Orlando's defense and give Miami its best path to efficient offense.

Mikal Bridges, SF/SG, New York Knicks ($6,500): Bridges has been very consistent all season and contributes across nearly every statistical category, making him an excellent DFS option with his 35.6 fantasy points per game average. There may not be a player on the Knicks whose production has improved more under head coach Mike Brown than Bridges. Despite playing 34.3 minutes per game compared to 37 last season, he is setting career highs in several areas. Bridges is a great value against the Raptors.

$3500-$6000 salaries

Anthony Black, PG/SG, Orlando Magic ($5,400): The third-year guard isn't starting, but he continues to play an important role in the Magic backcourt. Over his last 11 games he has averaged 30.7 minutes and 32.3 fantasy points per game. With Wagner out and Paolo Banchero still ramping up, Black could see increased usage, which is ideal against a Heat team that leads the league in pace.

Tristan da Silva, SF, Orlando Magic ($4,000): Da Silva played well as a starter for the Magic when Banchero was injured, averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 26.7 minutes per game. He offers well-rounded statistical production, and with Wagner now sidelined, he has a chance to take on a larger role in the rotation. At this price, he's worth rolling the dice on in your lineups.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Projections and Injury Reports

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Line: Heat +1.5 (-120) | Magic -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Heat -108 | Magic -112

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 1.7, straight up 55%, 236.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Davion Mitchell, (GTD - Groin); Dru Smith, (GTD - Hip); Pelle Larsson, (GTD - Hip); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Toe); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Magic: Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee); Colin Castleton, (OUT - Hand); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle)

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

8:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Line: Knicks -5.5 (-102) | Raptors +5.5 (-118)

Money line: Knicks -205 | Raptors +170

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 3.3, straight up 60%, 230.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Calf); Miles McBride, (OUT - Ankle); Pacome Dadiet, (OUT - Ankle); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Shoulder)

Raptors: Jamal Shead, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jamison Battle, (GTD - Ankle); RJ Barrett, (OUT - Knee)