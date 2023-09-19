Each week throughout the NFL regular season, we will discuss the top fantasy football streaming options. These are deeper-league targets who have shown viable production or fit as a matchup-dependent play to give you a boost in the lineup this week.

Players listed below are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Although you might notice some overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

With potential spots open in your lineup due to injuries at quarterback and running back, we have options here to discuss. We'll also hit on the pass-catchers with WR3/flex upside, in addition to an available defense with a prime Week 3 matchup.

All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (29.5% rostered; at Bengals)

Stafford turned the ball over twice last week in a tough matchup versus the 49ers defense, but he is driving throws on the tape. Stafford has topped the 300-yard passing mark in each of his two starts this season, with receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell separating from coverage and finding open turf in Sean McVay's heavily schemed pass game. You need more scoring production from Stafford here, as he's thrown only one touchdown on the season, but I like him as a steady QB2 in superflex formats against the Bengals.