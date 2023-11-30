Open Extended Reactions

Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both sides of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

In Week 13, we'll start with a veteran quarterback who is using his rushing ability to create more scoring upside. There are a couple of wide receivers in here, too, with touchdown production and volume opportunities. Plus, we'll look at three players I have questions on and three more to monitor this weekend.

All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues unless otherwise noted.

Players to upgrade in Week 13

Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

With six teams on a bye this week, we can bump Wilson up for his Sunday matchup versus the Texans. He has posted 16 or more fantasy points -- and at least 30 yards rushing -- in three of his past four games. Last week against the Browns, he had a rushing TD and a season-high four designed carries. With the rushing totals and a Denver game plan that should be loaded with route concepts to beat Houston's zone coverage schemes, I like Wilson as a fringe QB1.