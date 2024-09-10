Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

As expected, Porter shadowed Drake London in Week 1. Pittsburgh's standout corner traveled with the third-year receiver on 17 of his 27 routes, including 15 of 21 on the perimeter. The plan worked, as London was limited to a 2-15-0 receiving line on four targets in the game. Sutton aligned out wide 86% of the time in Week 1, so he can expect to see Porter a majority of the time this weekend.

Takeaway: