Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them of what makes sense.

Take a deep breath. It is fantasy football. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and food for the tailgating party and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You wouldn't believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you're (presumably) a fantasy manager so perhaps you would.

Don't be overeager with Lions, Vikings TEs

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta, a major statistical underachiever much of this season after leading all tight ends in PPR scoring last season, comes off his biggest game yet, a 16.8-point outing in Week 8. Fantasy managers are excited, because they saw what LaPorta was capable of last season as a rookie. Meanwhile, the player he ostensibly replaced in Detroit, two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson, is also on the minds of many a fantasy manager this week as he prepares for his season debut. People are excited about this one, too.